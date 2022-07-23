Four Bears named to All-ASUN team

The preseason All-ASUN football team was released Friday with four University of Central Arkansas players selected. The Bears were also picked to finish second in the conference standings.

UCA was picked to finish in a tie with Eastern Kentucky in second place behind preseason favorite Kennesaw State. The Bears received one first-place vote, with Kennesaw State receiving four and Austin Peay one.

"You know, preseason polls, you take with a grain of salt," UCA Coach Nathan Brown said. "But to be in the top three in a high-caliber conference like this is a positive thing moving into the season."

On offense, UCA running back Darius Hale and lineman Jaylin Hendrix were selected to the preseason All-ASUN team. Also picked were defensive end Logan Jessup and safety Tamuarion Wilson.

Hale was the ASUN Freshman of the Year and Jerry Rice Award runner-up in 2021, totaling 1,120 all-purpose yards and 18 touchdowns. The Jerry Rice Award is given annually to the top freshman in the NCAA Football Championship Subdivision.

"That was one of the best freshman years I've ever seen in person at UCA," Brown said. "Just the production that he had, the number of touchdowns he had, and obviously go over 1,000 yards as a freshman running back."

Hendrix anchored an offensive line that helped UCA average 422.5 yards per game last season, the 22nd-most in the FCS.

"Jaylin returns as one of the top offensive linemen in the country," Brown said. "He's had a ton of success playing four positions on our offensive line. He's been an all-conference tackle in the Southland Conference and an All-ASUN performer at guard in the past two years. He's a guy that with a good year this season, could set himself up for an opportunity to play at the next level."

Jessup was one of two unanimous selections to the all-conference first team. He had 60 tackles last season, along with 5 sacks, 11 tackles for loss and 1 fumble recovery.

"I think Logan is similar to Jaylin. e's a guy who's been here and had a lot of success," Brown said. "He's been an all-conference player on the defensive line in both conferences. And Logan is one of the most reliable and hard-working kids I've ever been around. When you say someone that wants to master his craft, someone that truly works to do that, that's Logan Jessup."

Wilson was UCA's tackles leader as a redshirt freshman with 66. He added 1 interception, 4 pass breakups and 2 fumble recoveries.

"[Wilson] had success his first two years here, our leading tackler out of the secondary. And he's another young man that truly sets the tone on defense," Brown said. "He plays with an edge that you want your football players to play with. I think Tamuarion is going to have a breakout year."

Kennesaw State quarterback Xavier Shepard was selected as the preseason Offensive Player of the Year. Eastern Kentucky linebacker Matthew Jackson was named Defensive Player of the Year.

Preseason ASUN coaches poll

• The preseason ASUN football poll as selected by conference coaches with first-place votes in parentheses:

1. Kennesaw State (4);34

2. Central Arkansas (1);25

(tie) Eastern Kentucky;25

4. Jacksonville State;19

5. Austin Peay (1);15

6. North Alabama;8