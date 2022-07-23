Getting it straight Business

Simmons First National Corp. on Thursday reported second quarter 2022 total loans of $15.1 billion when including the acquisition of Spirit of Texas Bancshares Inc. and $12.8 billion excluding the acquired properties. Total loans in the second quarter of 2021 totaled $11.4 billion. The total loan amounts were incorrectly reported in a story in Friday’s edition. The headline on the story was incorrect and should have said merger-related expenses reduced earnings.