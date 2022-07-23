The nation in brief: Gunman, 3 others dead in Iowa park; Tree falls kill Alabama, Maine children; Mississippian guilty of riot-tied offenses; Vote denier surrenders on term violations

Gunman, 3 others dead in Iowa park

MAQUOKETA, Iowa -- Three people were killed in a shooting at a state park in Iowa on Friday and the suspected gunman is also dead, police said.

Police responded to reports of the shooting at the Maquoketa Caves State Park Campground before 6:30 a.m., said Mike Krapfl, special agent in charge of the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation.

Krapfl said officers found three people dead at the scene, but he did not specify how they died and has not released their identities.

He said officers searching the campground later found the body of a Nebraska man who had died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Authorities identified him as 23-year-old Anthony Sherwin.

The campground was evacuated in the wake of the shooting. A children's summer camp at the site called Camp Shalom said in a Facebook post that parents had been notified and it had established a pick-up site for campers.

Camp Shalom officials said they have accounted for all campers.

Krapfl said the park remains closed but there is no longer a threat to the public.

Tree falls kill Alabama, Maine children

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. -- Two babies were killed when a huge tree crashed into a home during a storm with wind gusts near 50 mph in Alabama, and officials said a third child was killed by a falling tree in Maine.

Jalaia Ford, 3 months old, and Journee Jones, 11 months old, were taken to a hospital in Birmingham after the tree struck the home Thursday, the Jefferson County coroner's office said.

At least three other people were injured, including an 11-year-old, and rescuers had a tough time getting everyone out because of the extent of the damage, said Sebastian Carrillo, a battalion chief with Birmingham Fire and Rescue.

"Because the structure is so unstable, every time we move a foot the structure underneath is shifting. So we're having to stabilize the structure as we move in, and it's just really time-consuming," Carrillo said.

In Maine, a 9-year-old girl died when thunderstorms that swept across the state caused a tree to fall on a car, officials said. Crews had difficulty reaching the Sebago Lake Family Campground in Standish on Thursday because of storm debris and then had to clear away the tree and limbs to reach the girl, the Cumberland County sheriff's office said.

Sheriff Kevin Joyce said the girl's family was preparing to leave the campground because of the bad weather when the tree fell.

More than 10,000 homes and businesses in Alabama remained without power Friday, more than 15 hours after the storms hit. Scattered wind damage from storms was reported up the Eastern Seaboard as far north as Vermont and New Hampshire along the Canadian border, according to the Storm Prediction Center.

Mississippian guilty of riot-tied offenses

MEMPHIS -- A jury has convicted a Tennessee business owner on five charges connected to the raid on the U.S. Capitol on Jan 6, 2021.

Matthew Bledsoe, 38, of Olive Branch, Miss., was found guilty Thursday of one felony -- obstruction of an official proceeding -- and four misdemeanors related to the Capitol breach, the Justice Department said.

Federal prosecutors said Bledsoe was one of scores of people who forced their way into the Capitol as Congress gathered to certify President Joe Biden's victory. They said he illegally entered the Capitol grounds and then scaled a wall and entered the Capitol through a fire door at the Senate Wing.

Bledsoe is listed in records as a principal of a Memphis moving company and authorities said he lived in nearby Cordova when he was arrested.

His sentencing was set for Oct. 21. Bledsoe faces up to 20 years in prison on the felony count and up to three years on the four misdemeanor counts.

Vote denier surrenders on term violations

ASPEN, Colo. -- A rural Colorado official known for being the state's most prominent election denier has turned herself into law enforcement for violating the terms of her release as she awaits trial for breaking into her county's election system.

Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters was booked at the Pitkin County jail in Aspen on Thursday night, said Parker Lathrop, the county's chief deputy of operations. She was released after paying bond, Lathrop said.

The warrant was issued less than a week after the official persuaded a judge not to send her back to jail for traveling out of state while awaiting trial on felony charges. Authorities say Peters also violated another term of her $25,000 bail -- a prohibition on contacting workers at the county elections office.

Peters is under indictment for a break-in of the county's election system to search for evidence of former President Donald Trump's election conspiracy theories. A judge barred her from overseeing last year's local elections or this year's.

Peters lost her bid for the Republican Party nomination for Colorado secretary of state last month.



