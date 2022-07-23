Guthrie remains cool in the heat, takes win





Once the requisite pictures had been snapped, Conner Guthrie was more than happy to put down his trophy late Friday afternoon.

Not that the Rogers native wasn't glad it was his -- at least for the next year. After six matches over three days in near-100 degree heat, though, Guthrie was exhausted.

It didn't help that his championship match with Cabot's Jacob Knowlton went to a 19th hole.

But Guthrie wasn't complaining about the outcome after he edged Knowlton in a match he never led until things went final, capturing the Arkansas State Golf Association Junior Match Play title.

With Guthrie and Knowlton tied after 18 holes at Little Rock's Eagle Hill Golf & Athletic Club, they looped back around to No. 1, only for Knowlton to send his tee shot into the pond on the left side of the 432-yard par-4.

That thrust the door open for Guthrie, who stuck a 9-iron from 150 yards out in the rough to within 15 feet. From there, all he needed was a two-putt to end things and win 1 up.

It was an earlier 9-iron, however, that even gave the soon-to-be University of Arkansas-Fort Smith golfer a chance in the match.

With his son down 1 and hitting from the 15th fairway, Tom Guthrie looked over at the par-3 16th. He figured both players would need two putts and if Conner was going to level things up, he'd need a birdie on that hole or No. 17.

Conner had other ideas, sticking his tee shot to eight feet and draining the tying birdie.

"I had a lot of adrenaline going into that shot and I'd given myself really short birdie putts on that hole already [this week]," Guthrie said. "I knew if I could do it one more time, it was eventually going to fall."

Guthrie had played in the event each of the past two years but failed to make it out of the first round of bracket play each time. After a pair of comfortable wins Wednesday to reach the Round of 16, Guthrie knocked off 2022 ASGA Junior Amateur co-champion Zach Gardner on Thursday morning before upsetting reigning Junior Match Play champ Carson Stevens.

That set up a semifinal against Maumelle's Luke Hanson at 8 a.m. Friday. Guthrie needed only 15 holes in that one, winning 4 and 3.

"When I beat Zach Gardner ... it gave me enough confidence knowing it doesn't matter who was up next," Guthrie said. "We [could] get the job done."

The Junior Match Play girls final being an unfamiliar setting was not something Little Rock's Anna Kate Nichols could say, on the other hand. After losing to Mackenzie Lee the previous two years, Nichols got her turn in the winner's circle after holding off Hot Springs' Maggie Huett 2 and 1.

Nichols had never trailed, but after making the turn up 2, she lost Nos. 11 and 12 to drop back into a tie.

That's when the Pulaski Academy junior turned the screws on Huett. Nichols holed a 20-feet swinger on the 13th to retake the lead, added a second straight birdie on the par-3 14th and then stretched her lead to three for the first time through 15 holes.

Although Huett was able to extend things with a birdie at the 16th, Nichols' two-putt par on No. 17 was enough to close the door on a comeback bid.

"There's no one I feel like I can't beat, but Mackenzie was always such a challenge and Maggie played great today," Nichols said. "I just stuck to the game plan ... because I was hitting good putts all day, just none of them were dropping.

"Seeing a putt go in the hole [at the 13th] was such a good feeling and I was like, 'Hey, we can do this.' "

More News None

Arkansas State Golf Association Junior Match Play Championships

Boys

Semifinals

Connor Guthrie def. Luke Hanson, 4 and 3

Jacob Knowlton def. Landon Lawson, 1 up

Final

Connor Guthrie def. Jacob Knowlton, 1 up (19 holes)

Girls

Final

Anna Kate Nichols def. Maggie Huett, 2 and 1





Conner Guthrie (above) of Rogers held off Cabot’s Jacob Knowlton to win the Arkansas State Golf Association Junior Match Play Championship on Friday at the Eagle Hill Golf Course in Little Rock. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Colin Murphey)





