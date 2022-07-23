Howard County’s Ebenezer Campground carries on grand tradition of camp meetings





HOWARD COUNTY -- Before automobiles and air conditioning, Arkansans by the thousands would flock to camp meetings each year, gathering to pray and socialize and enjoy the shade on a hot summer day.

Today, the tradition lives on, though the crowds are smaller and the accommodations are no longer quite as primitive.

Sunday morning, in Howard County, roughly 70 worshippers gathered at the Ebenezer Campground, summoned by the clang of a church bell to the tabernacle, an open-air structure with a tin roof and a rustic wooden wall behind the preacher.

Carlton Cross, this year's camp evangelist and the pastor of First United Methodist Church in Pine Bluff, called the camp meeting "a time of conversion; a time of transformation; a time of renewal."

While the food is good and the fellowship enjoyable, "It is, first and foremost, a revival," he said.

Roughly 12 miles northwest of Nashville, Ebenezer is one of at least four Arkansas camp meetings still in existence that traces its roots to the 1800s.

"Ebenezer" comes from the Hebrew for "stone of help" and is the name of a place where the Israelites pitched tents before fighting the Philistines.

Since 1976, the campground has been listed on the U.S. Register of Historic Places.

Portions of the tabernacle pre-date chain saws, according to Rusty Jones, a preacher from Gurdon who performs camp meeting baptisms from time to time.

"The square timbers here were broadaxed just after the Civil War," Jones, 58, said.

The precise date of the current camp's founding is a matter of debate.

The sign at the entrance way says it was established "circa 1822," although the original Ebenezer Campground was reportedly located in Hempstead County, in an area roughly 30 miles away.

According to a 1943 article in Arkansas Gazette, the Ebenezer Campground in Howard County was established in 1837 and met in Center Point until the site was destroyed by fire in 1856.

It moved to its present location in 1857.

"To the rare newcomer, the first glimpse of the camping ground is always a surprise. After jolting over a quarter-mile of some of Arkansas' worst roads, one comes to a clearing in a grove of magnificent oaks and sycamores," the article stated.

WHAT HAS CHANGED

In 2022, the road remains unpaved even though other improvements are evident.

There's electricity now and the outhouses have been replaced by porta potties.

There's running water as well.

"We used to go down the hill to the spring and carry water up the hill in the buckets. We finally drilled a well," said Merilyn Jones, 85.

The old wood stove has been replaced by a modern electric oven.

Kerosene lamps are no longer necessary.

Some of the cabins have been enlarged.

In the dining room, screens cover the windows to let the breeze in and keep the flies out. Electric fans keep the air circulating, and there is an unending supply of iced tea.

Many of the participants are descendants of the original founders, a point acknowledged by Cross on Sunday morning.

"Through the years, the encampment has grown and generations and generations have been here," he told campgoers. "At this point, you're not just friends, you're family."

Though no longer officially affiliated with any denomination, the camp has Methodist roots; Methodist ministers are still tapped to give the sermons.

The first camp meeting in Arkansas predated statehood. Held in May 1822 "near the residence of Mr. James Pyeatt," close to Crystal Hill; it would be the first of many.

Often affiliated with the Methodist Episcopal Church, they would later prove popular with Adventists, Pentecostals, Nazarenes and other followers of the holiness movement.

The Baptists even held a few, though they weren't as common.

Sometimes, organizers encountered resistance. A "largely attended" October 1897 camp meeting in Randolph County "was the scene of much disorder," according to a dispatch at the time in the Arkansas Gazette. "At nearly every service eggs and vegetables have been thrown at the preacher and in several instances ladies' dresses have been ruined by the breaking of rotten eggs."

Things are more sedate at Ebenezer; it's a family reunion, not a food fight.

THIS YEAR

This year, people came from as far away as Las Vegas to the west and Charleston, S.C., to the east.

Sunday, most sat inside on wooden benches. Others set up lawn chairs along the perimeter, wiping away sweat and singing a 19th-century hymn by heart: "Blessed assurance, Jesus is mine. Oh what a foretaste of glory divine."

Camp meetings are pet friendly; many worshippers bring their dogs. On the perimeter, there's wildlife as well.

In past years, deer and armadillos have been spotted, as have water moccasins and copperheads.

"One year, they killed a rattler on the way in," said Mandi Spier, 50, a camper from Louisiana. "It was big enough that, for dinner on the grounds, they fried it up and we partook."

The serpent was sizeable, recalled Jeff Holcombe, 53, of De Queen.

"It stretched over the edges on both sides of a truck hood," he said. "It was a big boy."

Sunday's service was critter-free and, with the temperature hurtling toward triple digits, mercifully short: just 35 minutes long.

The length of the service is influenced by the heat and humidity, one camper explained afterward. "If we have a nice, cool day, then some preachers will run for an hour," he said.

While others bowed their head, Jones kept her focus on the kitchen, ensuring that the fresh-baked rolls didn't burn and the cornbread was cooked to perfection.

Others brought fried okra, green beans with bacon and broccoli casserole.

The beef brisket, slow cooked, was tender and juicy, as was the turkey, roasted and newly sliced. The tomatoes were home-grown and fresh-picked.

Thirty-nine people showed up for Sunday dinner. Jones, the family matriarch, made sure none of them left hungry.

At suppertime on Sundays, the guest evangelist is always the guest of honor.

It has been that way for generations; Jones' father, L.O. Lee, was a longtime Methodist pastor who always enjoyed camp meetings.

"I've come here all my life," she said. "My great-grandparents camped out here and then my daddy brought us out here, and now I get my children and their families here." she said.

"We have it easier now than they did. A lot of people come in with their air-conditioned rigs," she said.

THE TURNOUT

Jones' older brother, Bob Lee, started attending camp meetings as an infant in the Great Depression.

Many of the participants were too poor to own cars, so they found other means of transportation.

"I remember when wagons and horses and mules were the thing," he said. "When I was young, this place was crowded. ... There were an awful lot of people back then."

These days, roughly 100 people show up, Jerry Kennedy, 80, said. In order to be counted, visitors have to spend at least one night, he added.

The event attracts children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.

"There's kids everywhere, which is great," he said.

While most other camp meetings have faded away, Kennedy said he's confident about Ebenezer's future. "This whole place will stay alive, somehow or another. It really will," he said.

Lee shares that sentiment as well.

"I think there's too many young ones around here to let it die," he said.





Visitors to Ebenezer Campground relax after finishing Sunday dinner. Many of the families have been attending the camp meeting for generations. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Frank E. Lockwood)







Worshippers sing “Blessed Assurance” on Sunday at Ebenezer Campground in Howard County. Faith and fellowship have drawn Christians to the site for more than 150 years. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Frank E. Lockwood)







At Ebenezer Campground in Howard County, Merilyn Jones visits with United Methodist pastor Carlton Cross after preparing supper on Sunday. Jones, the daughter of a Methodist minister, has been attending camp meeting each summer there for most of her life. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Frank E. Lockwood)







Rusty Jones (holding his granddaughter) has been attending camp meeting at Ebenezer Campground for most of his life. In addition to performing baptisms, he also has served as the revival’s host pastor in previous years. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Frank E. Lockwood)





