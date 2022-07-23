IN THE GARDEN: Discoloration on trumpet flower caused by pests — consider drought conditions when treating





Q: I have been working to keep my flowers hydrated as you advised. Just saw that something is wrong with my trumpet flowers. [The reader sent photos.] What is it and how do I control it? Any advice?

A: I would say the damage to your datura or trumpet flower is caused by thrips. Thrips are tiny insects that puncture the outer layer of the leaf and suck out the contents. The result is silvering, mottling or discoloration of the leaf. Some small black specks of frass may be evident on the undersurface of the leaf. You can try insecticidal soap or a product that contains Spinosad. Be careful when spraying the plants: If they are drought stressed, the products can burn the foliage. Try spraying the plants down with water — thrips can build up when it is hot and dry.

Q: I wrote to you last year about my crape myrtle and asked what to do. Thanks to your spot-on advice, the crape myrtle is doing just fine!

A: Thanks for sharing your before and after photos. Sometimes it just takes patience. I love the huge blooms.





Q: Here's a recent photo of one of a pair of arborvitaes on the front of our house. I noticed some of the foliage was turning brown near the bottom about three weeks ago and assumed it needed more water. That didn't seem to help, and now I think my tree is unsalvageable. I called two arborists and got no help. Before I replace it, I'm really curious to know what caused it to die. Any ideas? Do you have a suggestion for a replacement shrub or tree?

A: Without seeing it up close, I am going to guess branch canker is the cause. Look closely along the stems of the branches that are dead or dying. Typically, you will find a sunken lesion along the stem, and the branch will be dead from that point outward. If you spot it early enough, you can sometimes prune the one or two branches affected before it goes any farther. To get a definitive diagnosis, you can take in some samples to your county extension office. You could replace with a Savannah holly, Little Gem magnolia, or Bright and Tight cherry laurel.

Q: We have three rose bushes in pots. We got full bloom flowers in the spring, but now we get flowers that barely open and just turn brown and dry up. What can we do to correct this problem?

A: I assume you have been doing a good job watering. Cut into one of the damaged buds and see if you see any movement inside. There are tiny insects called thrips that can prevent blooms from opening. Are the plants growing well and putting on new growth?

Q: We bought a potted lime tree while in south Florida, intending to add it to our present gathering of a lemon tree and two Key limes. (We overwinter them indoors.). The new addition put on some growth, and the new leaves soon looked contorted. I could see the tracks of leaf miners, cut off the affected growth, and kept the new addition separate from the others. Now: how to treat the tree? Drenching it? With what? I'm reading warnings about using dormant or Neem oils during hot weather. Not your average Arkansas question! Have we brought in a Trojan horse?

A: I wouldn't do anything for now except to keep it isolated and watch it. Leaf miners typically look worse than they are, and if you cut off the leaves as soon as you spotted them, you may have controlled the problem.

