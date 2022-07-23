• Christopher Pullease, a police sergeant in Sunrise, Fla., faces charges after grabbing a colleague by the neck when she tried to de-escalate the situation as he pointed pepper spray at a suspect already handcuffed and placed in a cruiser.

• Lee Zeldin, a U.S. House member who was delivering a speech in his race for New York governor, said "I'm OK" after he grabbed an assailant's wrist and others tackled the man, who had brandished a sharp object and threatened, "You're done."

• Monique Elizabeth Carter, a former nurse at a Jacksonville, Fla., hospital, was sentenced to a year and a day in prison for repeatedly stealing fentanyl and replacing it with saline, admitting to the crime but denying using the pain medication while on duty.

• Leon "Lee" Price, a Pennsylvania 911 operator charged with involuntary manslaughter for failing to send an ambulance to a woman who ultimately died, saw the case expand to three managers charged with trying to conceal documents.

• Ted Wheeler, mayor of Portland, Ore., declared "we will not stop until the gun violence stops" as he issued an emergency declaration and directed $2.4 million to community groups and prevention efforts to reduce killings by at least 10% within two years.

• Cerelyn "CJ" Davis, Memphis police director, said three juveniles were taken into custody and a 15-year-old boy was charged in the "heinous killing" of the Rev. Autura Eason-Williams during the carjacking of a Chevrolet Malibu in Memphis, a crime that rocked her United Methodist Church community.

• Jose Alba, 61, a bodega clerk in Manhattan who fatally stabbed an attacker and faced prosecution for second-degree murder, saw all charges dropped by the district attorney amid weeks of mounting public pressure, including from New York's mayor and the city's tabloids.

• Kristian "Kris" Hart, a City Council member in Amite, La., and the former police chief await sentencing after pleading guilty to charges that they offered to pay people to vote for them, arranging the delivery of money along with lists of candidates.

• Nick Henke of St. Louis wrote "A Lot of Carrefours" to best 775 other entrants in the Lorian Hemingway Short Story Competition, judged by Ernest Hemingway's author granddaughter, before the annual look-alike contest got underway in Key West, Fla.