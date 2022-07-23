Jobless rate flat at 3.2% for June





Arkansas' unemployment rate remained stable at 3.2% in June as the state chugged along with six consecutive months of employment increases, a sign that jobs are available though employers are struggling to lure workers.

There were 2,050 more employed in Arkansas in June from May, the Arkansas Division of Workforce Services announced Friday, reporting that the state's civilian labor force grew by 2,738.

Labor force gains are encouraging, according to Arkansas Commerce Secretary Mike Preston. "The key thing is we continue to see the workforce participation numbers go up, which is what we want them to do," Preston said Friday.

Employment increases disguise the real challenge in today's market: jobs across Arkansas are plentiful but available workers are not, and employers across the nation are grappling with the problem.

The issue is particularly acute in Arkansas, where employers are raising wages and offering bonuses -- sometimes just to encourage employees to stay for the week -- yet still scrambling to fill positions.

State Chamber of Commerce President and Chief Executive Officer Randy Zook estimates the labor force participation rate in Arkansas is 5 points below national levels, representing a gap of about 60,000. Labor force participation measures the number of employed workers 16 or older or those who are seeking jobs.

In Arkansas, too many potential workers are sitting on the sidelines, Zook said. "The bottom line is that companies are operating at 80% of full capacity in some instances and simply cannot find and cannot attract enough people to meet their customer demand," he added.

Workforce churn is a major issue in Arkansas, according to Michael Pakko, chief state economist at the Arkansas Economic Development Institute. Employers in multiple industries are having difficulty not only with hiring but keeping employees on the job.

"Our labor market churning is just as bad, if not worse, as the rest of the nation," Pakko said. "There's plenty of job openings -- more than two per unemployed worker -- and we're still seeing a record number of separations and hires. There are a lot of people moving through the labor force and changing jobs."

Companies that recently expanded or moved operations to Arkansas are increasing wages above their original projections, Preston said. Hiring woes also are leading employers to offer one-time bonuses to lure workers.

"The competitive landscape for jobs and for hiring talented workers is at an all-time high. It's certainly an employee market -- wages are unlike what we've ever seen before," Preston said. "We go back to employers we recruited a few years ago to hire at a certain wage rate and everyone is blowing that up a lot right now because they have to do so to be competitive and to get people in jobs."

Zook says poultry plants and other industries have increased wages an average of up to $4 per hour since the pandemic hit two years ago and some are enticing workers with bonuses to stay and come back to work.

"Some businesses are paying a $100 bonus at the end of the week for people who stay and work a 40-hour schedule. Absenteeism rates are horrible and people just don't come back after a few days," Zook said. "The bottom line in Arkansas is we're unable to fill tens of thousands of jobs across the state."

Arkansas employers are feeling the pinch, whether they're in manufacturing or the technology sector.

Steel fabricator and constructor Lexicon Inc., based in Little Rock and operating multiple divisions nationwide, has about 70 job openings in the state and more than 300 nationwide. Arkansans aren't expressing great interest but workers in surrounding states are.

"What we're seeing in Arkansas that we're not seeing in other states is that most of the workforce that we're hiring seems to be coming into the state," company President and Chief Executive Officer Patrick Schueck said Friday.

Two years ago, Lexicon began realigning human resources efforts to step up responsiveness to employees and has strengthened its benefits package and expanded services to offer an on-site health clinic to enhance employee wellness. The company reinforced messaging that employees can build careers with long-term employment and advancement.

"The construction industry as a whole tends to have a temporary [employment] mindset and we wanted to change that mindset," Lexicon Chief Administrative Officer Brian Rutherford said. "When people looked at fabrication and construction, we wanted them to see they could have a real career pathway with us."

Even high-tech educational technology company Apptegy, which is based in Little Rock and also has nationwide operations, is scrambling to find workers. Company founder and Chief Executive Officer Jeston George said the company has 100 jobs to fill by the end of the year. "In this environment ... we'll be lucky to fill 70," George said Friday.

The high-growth tech provider estimates it will have another 200 job openings in Little Rock next year. "We have no idea how many of those we'll be able to hire," George said. "We'd like to have all of our hires here in Little Rock but if we can't fill those positions in Little Rock, we're forced to hire in other cities."

Hiring difficulties are rampant nationwide. A report issued by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce last week noted that there are 11 million job openings in the nation but there are only 6 million unemployed workers.

McKinsey & Co. released a report July 13 that also highlighted the struggles employers are encountering. "Competition for talent remains fierce," the global consulting company found, noting that "even as employers scramble to fill these positions, the voluntary quit rate is 25 percent higher than pre-pandemic levels."

Overcoming the gap could take years. "At the current and projected pace of hiring, quitting and job creation, openings likely won't return to normal levels for some time," McKinsey reported.

In Friday's Arkansas jobs report, workforce services said eight sectors gained jobs while three showed declines, which offset the increases. Non-farm payroll jobs declined by 600 in June to 1.3 million. Non-farm jobs, however, are up by 38,500 from a year ago.

Unemployment in the state remains below the U.S. rate of 3.6%.

Government jobs -- attributed to seasonal declines -- fell by 7,300 and educational employers, also affected by more school employees off for the summer, dropped by 4,900. The same was true of the local government-educational services sector, down 3,500 jobs from May to June.

Construction, a sector that increases in the summer, gained 1,900 jobs. Trade, transportation and utilities added 1,200 positions and manufacturing was up by 1,100; leisure and hospitality also grew by 1,100 jobs.

Gains in manufacturing -- the sector has added 7,400 jobs year-over-year -- are encouraging, Preston said. "Demand is still high and we're seeing increases as shipping slows down from China," he added. "Some companies are doing additional manufacturing to make up for that. We hope that continues because it will be a driver of our economy."

Efforts to reinforce Arkansas' workforce would be bolstered by the state devoting more money and resources to promoting trade jobs, including appointing a "workforce czar" in the governor's office to coordinate statewide efforts, according to Lexicon's Schueck. "That's desperately important and vital to development, especially in the northeast corner of the state," he said.

As unemployment rates remain stable, the state job market is plagued by applicants who don't show up for interviews or accept a position and quit after a few days, officials say. "The good news for somebody looking for a job is you can go to work by noon today -- I guarantee it," Zook said.





Graphs and information about the Arkansas and U.S. joblessness rates.





