MASTERSON ONLINE: Letters from readers

There are times at the laptop when I wonder how many subscribers are reading my words. After my column last week about my ongoing battle with squamous cell cancer, I felt overwhelmed by the responses from across our state, even from those who see life differently than I do.

At times like these I feel gratified that the common bonds of humanity and empathy can outshine any animosities that prove irrelevant and destructive to our spirits. Below are examples of the deeply appreciated messages I've received (edited for space):

• "My name is Ron Blackburn, a lifelong resident of Jonesboro. I am a faithful follower of your column, as I find your writing style and subject matter to be most interesting. I am writing as a result of your column where you revealed your diagnosis of a head/neck squamous cell cancer. You described a treatment plan that was similar to one I followed 15 years ago at age 60. It was a 'tough go' for those six weeks and months of extended recovery time.

"I hope this will strengthen your belief (as it did mine) in faith, family and friends. I found the ' one day at a time' philosophy to be the most rewarding. As you say, 'Now go into the world and treat everyone you meet exactly like you want them to treat you.'"

• "I've enjoyed reading your columns for many years now and even though you sometimes get my blood pressure up, you are usually able to give me a smile, so I thought I would try and return the favor after reading yesterday's column on your upcoming treatments.

"Good luck with your treatments. From your columns I can tell between family, friends and your faith, you have a very large support group to help you through the challenge." Gary Eberle, Maumelle

• "I will be praying for divine healing. You have blessed me so over the years with your words. It's as if I know you. And I do to some extent. I don't worry about you since I know your destination, whether sooner or later. As you said, it's in his hands. I know you have so many people that admire you. Just had to say I am one. May Jesus wrap you and the family in his peaceful, loving arms now and forever. Godspeed, my friend." Marshall Moore

• Mark Reynolds said: "Have enjoyed reading your columns for years. The 'GodNods' are the best. Much more positive than rest of the news. Stay positive and you'll get thru this."

• Clark wrote: "I was just thinking of you this morning and praying for your recovery. You do a tremendous amount of good with your column, and your faith is a huge part of it. Take care and Godspeed."

• Cheryl Luchin from Little Rock wrote: "I was so distressed to learn in yesterday's column of your cancer and grueling upcoming treatments, and I just wanted to let you know I'm praying for you--not only for a good outcome, but also for God's grace as you deal with the effects of those treatments. Your columns have meant a great deal to me, especially the way your faith shines through."

• "I wish you the best with your upcoming cancer treatments and hope time passes swiftly. I'm sure it will not be any fun but your wife, friends in Harrison and your furry little dog companion will do everything they can. I always enjoy your columns and hope to read many more. Know that your many readers are supportive and there are more of us than you realize." Jeanne Meyer, Bella Vista

• "As a longtime reader of your column, my heartfelt thoughts and prayers are with you. Blessings, Joe Pollard, Hot Springs Village

• "It was with a heavy heart I read your column. Your family, friends, acquaintances, readers are all pulling for you. Personally, having the same faith, in the same Jesus of Nazareth, we will be praying for your doctor's discernment, your nurses and chemotherapy, your family during your road to full recovery. Not to sound as a cliché, you're in our thoughts and prayers. Looking forward to your next column. Keep us informed. Your friend and loyal reader." John F. Swinney

• "I'm sorry to hear you're fighting cancer, but I reckon the upside (yes, there is) is you are fighting it and undergoing treatment. We all know that person who received worse news. I will send up prayers for successful treatment and minimal side effects. God bless also your dear family and all the caregivers involved in your regimen." Tim Green, Little Rock

• "As a longtime reader of your columns and a big fan, I was distressed to learn of your fight with cancer. I want you to know that I will pray for your full recovery. I believe prayer works and I imagine I will be one among many who will pray for you. After all, you need a lot more time with your family and Benji!"

• "I am a breast cancer survivor and one thing I know for sure is that God is good and that no matter what happens, it will be OK. Thank you for sharing your story with your readers. Much love coming your way, Pam Christian, Little Rock

• "I have zero doubt your battle (though so very personal) will be bolstered by a very large army of your supporters with their faith, too, at the forefront." Calvin L. Norton

• "I read your column today, and like all your loyal readers, it was news that saddened me. For those of us on the outside of what you are facing, as you already know, there's always a lack of words when expressing empathy and cheering you on. But accept that thoughts and prayers are a given. I would like to share with you a life rule my dad taught me and has given me a good life. He said the only part of our lives we truly have control over is our attitude." Will Cohen

• "Thoughts are with you, Mr. Masterson. Your columns are something I look forward to. Love your stories about meeting with your lifelong friends, and GodNods. Thoughts are with you on this journey. Do not delay any treatment. Follow each step in earnest. You will prevail. Stay positive and forward-thinking. We need your great insights through your columns." Francine Lebrant Stocker

• "So sorry that you're having to go thru this. I am a 22-year prostate cancer survivor myself and I know what it's like when they tell you that you have cancer. There is one thing that will get you thru this, and that is divine intervention. I truly believe in the power of prayer and I have started that for you and your family this morning." Gary Lay

• "Your life will indeed be changed forever with your diagnosis, but maybe for the better. My diagnosis is multiple myeloma and I'll be on oral chemo daily until I cease to exist. Fear and apprehension will be an occasional if not constant companion while you go through this process. I read all your columns and am frequently in disagreement with some of your views, but value your opinion and input. You can beat this, Mike. And I have no doubt you will." Brian Frihart.

• "I wish you nothing but the best in your current health situation. While I don't always agree with your opinions or positions, I would not wish ill to you or any other simply because of differences in opinion. Here's hoping the best for you," Devin Houston, Siloam Springs

• "I hope our nation can unite in a way I wish to unite with you today. I generally do not agree with you politically, but enjoy reading your column. I started my first of 35 radiation treatments yesterday to be accompanied by a weekly chemotherapy regimen starting tomorrow. My symptoms began with a lymph node in my neck; our treatments are identical. I appreciate that you will endeavor to persevere and document your experience. I will be reading. I also hope that your treatment is a complete success and your side effects are minimal." Philip Dixon, Eureka Springs

• "My husband and I are longtime readers who appreciate your truth-seeking, candor, outlook on life and great ability to tell it as you see it. Thank you for sharing your journey in hopes of helping others. Prayers and best wishes for a full recovery." Karen Carter.

Mike Masterson is a longtime Arkansas journalist, was editor of three Arkansas dailies and headed the master's journalism program at Ohio State University. Email him at mmasterson@arkansasonline.com.