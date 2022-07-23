Usage of tax money

I have to say I do not understand the need to rip up perfectly good sidewalks and planters in Park Hill to replace them with ... sidewalks and planters. I am sure I do not have the big picture, but that that picture will become perfectly clear next May, a whole year-plus later, when the project is completed. And now Aug. 9, we in North Little Rock are being asked to extend an existing half-cent sales tax.

If used for police and fire safety, excellent idea. If to be used to replace something that already exists and seemed functional to my old eyes, I will have to rethink continuing to support this tax.

RICHARD BLOESCH

North Little Rock

Right to travel freely

The U.S. Senate tried to take a vote last week to codify a citizen's right to travel to anywhere in this country they choose. Why we are even having to codify this basic right is ridiculous in the first place. But for some reason, it seems Republicans in this country have it in their plans to tell you where you may travel to. The Republicans refused to take the vote.

Let's take a deep breath, clear our heads and realize what I just said about the individual freedom to go where you wish in this nation. Republicans are trying to keep you from being able to go where you want.

Since when has the United States become like some third-rate dictatorship? This was done in places like the USSR, Germany under Hitler, and several other authoritarian countries. I ask Sens. John Boozman and Tom Cotton: What the hell is wrong with you? Do you back a policy of the government telling a citizen of the United States they can't travel when or where they want? Talk about a loss of basic freedoms. Taking guns away from a citizen is a minor action compared to our freedom of movement.

Senator Boozman, Senator Cotton, unless you come right out and say on the record that you "support the right of a citizen of the United States to have free and unrestricted travel in this country," we the people are going to have to presume that you are in favor of restricting our right to travel when and where we want. It is one sad day for this country even having to discuss this topic, let alone take a position on it.

The Republicans can try and force us to stay where they want us, but there's a whole country full of us that are not going to be held back from going where we want, when we want. Codify the right to travel freely.

STEVE HEYE

Little Rock

Justice must happen

If we (Americans) cannot manage justice in our own country (vis-a-vis Donald Trump and the criminals around him) how can we criticize the world (vis-a-vis China ... Russia ... North Korea ...) for their human-rights/justice violations? If Trump and his lackeys are not punished, our American system of justice and democracy is a failure.

PHIL GUSTAFSON

Hot Springs Village

Reflections on nation

The USA is in big trouble. We no longer have separation of church and state. We no longer recognize rights for women, gender-nonconforming people or children. Apparently we are rapidly devolving into something that is not a democracy, nor a republic, nor anything I recognize as my country. The First Amendment has been swallowed whole by the Second. Children no longer have the right to a safe, public and non-religious education. Or really any education at all. How many people who love children and want to teach also want to be expert murderers in case some idiot wants to shoot them and their children up? You can't pay teachers enough, and would definitely attract some really sick individuals.

Also, why are we creating so many new (often seemingly imaginary) problems when we have plenty of real and pressing problems to deal with? In just a few minutes my husband and I could come up with a list of 12 actual problems, none of which are being dealt with under current leadership: 1. Racist nonsense is out of control, 2. unfair taxation and extreme wealth are creating extreme poverty, 3. monopolization of almost every industry, 4. stupid lack of gun-control laws, 6. gender-nonconforming people like to think they have rights too, 7. as do most women, 8. we need practical and humane immigration laws, 9. health care (I have the opinion that everyone should have access), 10. climate change (yes, it's really a "thing"), 11. opioids are still killing lots of people, and 12. homelessness. This should not be.

Instead our so-called leadership is too busy deciding which books to burn, who to "other" next, (there's always a next, and it may be you!) and how to further the goal of taking all the citizens out of the equation so we don't have to mess with elections at all.

This is so sad. We had a pretty nice country for a while there. We have always had plenty of flaws, which is truly the condition of all humans, but we were trying to get better all the time. I guess we've given up on that. It's so much easier to destroy than create. I'm so sad.

KAREN J. OWINGS

Little Rock