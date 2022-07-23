Maya Porter: One small kindness can make big difference

Sometimes the little things make a huge difference in life. With all the death and destruction in the world, many people are suffering and grieving from events they have no control over. Considering the magnitude of this suffering, it's easy to overlook the importance of little events.

Many life-altering events start with little ones -- little things like the driver of Austrian Archduke Ferdinand's car taking a wrong turn, stopping right next to an assassin, who killed the archduke and his wife, starting World War I. Or a tiny virus escaping from wherever it was lurking and spreading until it kills millions of people around the world. Think how tiny an ant is, but all piled together, ants compose a bigger mass than all the planet's humans.

One of the little-noted problems during the covid-19 pandemic was our inability to see each other's smiles that were hidden behind our masks. We joked about it, but it wasn't trivial. We became adept at watching for little crinkles at the corners of people's eyes to gauge whether they were smiling. Some people painted smiles on their masks, because it was important to appear friendly.

As our culture becomes more and more coarse, and vicious comments become standard on social media, it would be easy to feel helpless. But we are not helpless; we control our response to everyone we encounter. The more kindness we spread, the less coarse and harmful society is. Every kindness counts, no matter how small. A smile, a thank you, any kind gesture, does make a difference in the world.

My older brother was socially inept in high school. He suffered from terrible acne, made poor grades and had no friends. School was torture for him. But one day, as he ascended the steps to the second floor between classes, the prettiest, most popular girl in the school was descending. When she saw him, she gave him a big smile and said, "Hi, Frank!" That smile not only brightened his day, it brightened his life. It had such an effect on him that later, when he married, he named his daughter after that girl. I doubt that she ever knew what a difference that little gesture made in one unhappy boy's life.

We can't know what is going on with other people and what effect we may have on them. One kind act can stop someone's suicidal thoughts. A simple smile can lift someone's discouraged spirit. Every kindness, every appreciation, sends a message out to the world.

Jesus told us to do to others as we would have them do to us (Matthew 7:12). The Dalai Lama once said, "My religion is kindness." Confucius said, "Act with kindness, but do not expect gratitude." It's a universal injunction.

I like to picture all the threads of kindness woven together, creating a soft blanket that settles down gently over the entire planet. May we all spin our threads so we can take refuge under that blanket in difficult times.

Maya Porter is a member of the Fayetteville Friends Meeting (Quaker). Her book "Recognized in Flight: A Memoir" is available on Amazon. Email her at mayaporter479@gmail.com.