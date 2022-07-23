McLaughlin shatters world mark

EUGENE, Ore. -- Sydney McLaughlin shattered her world record by a whopping 0.73 seconds Friday, blazing through the 400-meter hurdles in 50.68 seconds for her first title at world championships.

The 22-year-old obliterated the field in setting the first world record of these championships. More impressively, it marked the fourth straight major race in which she's bettered the mark.

"It's unreal," McLaughlin said in the post-race interview on the track.

Femke Bol of the Netherlands finished second in 52.27 -- 1.59 behind McLaughlin -- and defending world champion Dalilah Muhammad of the U.S. finished third in 53.13 -- a time that would've won the race going away a mere seven years ago.

Shamier Little and Britton Wilson, who train together at the University of Arkansas and compete for the U.S., finished fourth and fifth, respectively.

Little, a three-time NCAA champion for Texas A&M and a silver medalist at the 2015 world championships who has trained in Fayetteville since 2018 with Razorbacks assistant coach Chris Johnson, ran 53.76.

Wilson, a sophomore at Arkansas who transferred from Tennessee and won SEC and NCAA titles, ran 54.02.

Earlier in the day, the U.S. men notched the fastest qualifying time time in the 400 relay.

As he approached the finish line, anchor leg Marvin Bracy pretended the baton was a can, popped the top and took a giant gulp.

Good reason for the mini-celebration -- the American men got the baton around in the relay. That hasn't always been a guarantee. But the lineup of Christian Coleman, Noah Lyles, Elijah Hall and Bracy cruised into the final.

"Just having fun," said Bracy, whose team finished in 37.87.

The U.S. men had a faulty exchange at the Tokyo Games last year that kept them out of the final. That marked the 10th time since 1995 they have given away a relay at a world championship or Olympics, either due to a disqualification, a dropped baton, a doping violation or a faulty exchange.

No trouble this time. Although, a little anxiousness when it was announced there were two disqualifications. It was Nigeria and Japan.

Lyles didn't appear to be the least bit tired a day after winning gold in the 200 in an American-record time of 19.31. Lyles and Coleman helped the Americans to the 400 title at the 2019 world championships in Doha.

"We are super-excited," Coleman said. "This is the fun part. If we put it together right, you know what I am saying, we can definitely come with the win."

The U.S. won't have 100 champion Fred Kerley as an option for the final today. He hurt his leg in a semifinal heat of the 200.

The U.S. women had little trouble, too, with a lineup of Melissa Jefferson, Aleia Hobbs, Jenna Prandini and Twanisha Terry. The women captured silver in Tokyo.

"It felt comfortable to get the stick around," said Terry, whose team finished in 41.56. "The conditions were great."

They will be chasing defending world champion Jamaica, which qualified for the final even without using Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, Shericka Jackson and Elaine Thompson-Herah -- the 1-2-3 finishers in the 100 last Sunday.

"I was trying to not to be nervous, because I wanted to bring the baton safely," said Remona Burchell, who ran the third leg for Jamaica.

Andrew Irwin, an NCAA pole vault champion at Arkansas from Mount Ida competing for the U.S., missed three attempts at the opening height of 17 feet, 4 1/2 inches in the qualifying round and did not advance to the final.

Ayden Owens-Delerme, who as an Arkansas junior this year won the NCAA heptathlon and decathlon titles, will compete for Puerto Rico in the decathlon starting today.

Arkansas junior Yovienny Mota will compete for Venezuela in the 100 hurdles today along with Cindy Sember, who trains in Fayetteville and competes for Great Britain.

Gold medalist Sydney Mclaughlin, of the United States, sits on the track after the final of the women's 400-meter hurdles at the World Athletics Championships on Friday, July 22, 2022, in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)



Shaunae Miller-Uibo, of Bahamas, wins the final of the women's 400-meter run at the World Athletics Championships on Friday, July 22, 2022, in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

