MINOR LEAGUE BASEBALL: Cardinals continue dominance over Naturals

SPRINGDALE -- Springfield seized control with a five-run eighth inning and defeated the Northwest Arkansas Naturals 11-4 on Friday night at Arvest Ballpark.

It was the opener of a three-game home series for the Naturals. Shortstop Maikel Garcia went 2 for 4 and scored three runs. Tucker Bradley (two RBI) and John Rave both went 2 for 4. But there wasn't much else for the announced crowd of 4,684 to shout about before the weekly postgame fireworks display started.

Down 6-3 in the seventh, Garcia walked and scored to keep Northwest Arkansas in contention.

But the Cardinals pulled away in the eighth, with Masyn Winn's two-RBI double the highlight.

The Naturals loaded the bases with two outs in their half of the eighth, but Rave grounded out to end the threat.

Northwest Arkansas opened the third with four consecutive hits to grab the lead. After Rave singled and Garcia doubled, Bradley delivered a two-run single to right, making it 3-2.

The Cardinals evened the score at 3-3 in the fifth when Justin Toerner doubled and later came home on an error.

Springfield's Nick Dunn (2 for 4, two RBI) snapped the tie with a home run to right and a 4-3 lead in the sixth. The Cardinals added a run on a bases-loaded walk for a 5-3 advantage, ending the game for Naturals starter Andrew Hoffmann (0-2). Hoffmann gave up 5 runs on 8 hits in 5 2/3 innings, walking 4 and striking out 2.

Nick Raposo's two-RBI double put Springfield up 2-1 in the second.

Garcia singled and scored on a wild pitch, giving the Naturals a 1-0 first-inning edge.

Springfield starter Kyle Leahy (7-6) got the win, striking out nine in six innings. Prairie Grove native Logan Gragg, who was promoted from Class A-Advanced Peoria and joined the Cardinals on July 1, pitched the final three innings and picked up his third save.

Malcom Nunez and Raposo added two hits each for the Cardinals.