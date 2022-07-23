



• Pearl Jam canceled a show in Vienna this week, saying that heat, dust and smoke from the wildfires across Europe had damaged the throat of its lead singer, Eddie Vedder, at an outdoor show in Paris. "He has seen doctors and had treatment, but, as of yet, his vocal cords have not recovered," the band said of Vedder, 57, in a statement posted to its website and Twitter account. "This is brutal news and horrible timing." Pearl Jam performed at Lollapalooza Paris on Sunday, amid a deadly heat wave that has set records across Europe. Fans with tickets for the canceled show will get refunds, the band said. Pearl Jam is set to play shows in Amsterdam on Sunday and Monday to wrap up its European tour, with shows in North America scheduled to start in September.

• Prince Harry can take the British government to court over his security arrangements in the U.K., a judge in London ruled Friday. Harry and his wife, Meghan, lost publicly funded U.K. police protection when they stepped down as senior working royals and moved to North America in 2020, citing what they described as unbearable intrusions and racist attitudes in the British media. The prince wants to pay for police security out of his own pocket when he comes to Britain, and he's challenging the government's refusal to permit it. Judge Jonathan Swift ruled Friday that the case can go to a full hearing at the High Court. He refused some aspects of the challenge but said some grounds "give rise to an arguable case" that deserves a hearing. A date has not been set. Harry's lawyers have said the prince is reluctant to take the couple's children -- Archie, 3, and 1-year-old Lilibet -- to his homeland because it is not safe. Harry wants to be able to pay for protection because he says his private security team in the U.S. doesn't have adequate jurisdiction abroad or access to U.K. intelligence information. His lawyers also say a 2020 decision by the Executive Committee for the Protection of Royalty and Public Figures, removing his full royal security, was unreasonable because Harry was not allowed to make "informed representations beforehand." The British government says the committee's decision was reasonable, and that it is not possible to pay privately for police protection.





Pearl Jam singer Eddie Vedder poses at the premiere of the film "West Side Story," Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021, at the El Capitan Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)





