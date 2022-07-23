Lineup of guests for today's TV news shows:

ABC's "This Week" -- Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill.; Gov. Larry Hogan, R-Md.; former Vice President Al Gore; White House covid-19 response coordinator Dr. Ashish Jha. 8 a.m., KATV, Channel 7, Little Rock.

NBC's "Meet the Press" -- Gore; Rep. Elaine Luria, D-Va.; Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen. 9 a.m., KARK-TV, Channel 4, Little Rock.

CBS' "Face the Nation" -- Jha; Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif.; Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo; Ukrainian Ambassador to the U.S. Oksana Markarova; Miami Mayor Francis Suarez. 9:30 a.m., KTHV-TV, Channel 11, Little Rock.

CNN's "State of the Union" -- Hogan; Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo.; Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg. 8 a.m.

"Fox News Sunday" -- Cheney; Jha. 8 a.m., KLRT-TV, Channel 16, Little Rock.

The Associated Press