Northwest Arkansas arrest roundup

Arrests

Benton County Sheriff's Office

• Hunter Escajeda, 23, of 8409 Spruce Drive in Rogers, was arrested Thursday in connection with domestic battering. Escajeda was being held Friday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Gentry

• Jamie Jameson, 55, of 108 W. First St. in Gentry, was arrested Thursday in connection with domestic battering. Jameson was being held Friday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Little Flock

• Sahneyan Destry, 18, of 20503 White Oak Road in Rogers, was arrested Friday in connection with aggravated assault on family or household member. Destry was being held Friday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Rogers

• Joseph Griffis, 43, of 902 W. Carolina Way in Rogers, was arrested Friday in connection with delivery of methamphetamine/cocaine. Griffis was being held Friday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Siloam Springs

• Sebastyan Sweet, 20, of 819 W. Twin Springs St. in Siloam Springs, was arrested Thursday in connection with aggravated assault. Sweet was being held Friday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.