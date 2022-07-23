GOLF

Clarke takes 2-shot lead

Chasing a maiden senior major title, Darren Clarke opened a two-shot lead at the Senior British Open after the second round at Gleneagles Friday. Clarke, from Northern Ireland, shot a 3-under 67 that left him alone on top of the leaderboard, at 8 under. He had two bogeys and a birdie on the front nine but an excellent back nine punctuated by four birdies. Scott Parel of the United States was two back after an up and down 68. Little Rock's Glen Day fell from a tie for first into a tie for 11th after a second-round 72 and is at 4-under 136 overall. Ken Duke (Arkadelphia, Henderson State) shot a 69 for the second day in a row and is at 2-under 138 overall.

Piercy takes over at 3M

Scott Piercy shot a 7-under 64 on Friday at TPC Twin Cities to take a three-stroke lead in the 3M Open. Piercy had a 13-under 129 total. The four-time PGA Tour winner opened with a 65 on Thursday in windy conditions. Emiliano Grillo was second after a 65. Starting his afternoon round on the back nine, Piercy birdied the first four holes. He added birdies on No. 2, 6 and 7 coming home to extend his lead and made a 10-footer for par on the par-3 eighth. The 43-year-old Piercy, at 138th place in the FedEx Cup standings with only the top 125 making the playoffs and keeping full PGA Tour status, needs a strong finish over the final three weeks of the PGA Tour season. Former University of Arkansas golfer David Lingmerth turned in a 71 on Friday and is at 3-under 139. Austin Cook (Jonesboro, Razorbacks) also shot a 69 on Friday but finished with a 2-over 144 and missed the cut. Andrew Landry (Razorbacks) fired a 74 on Friday and missed the cut with an 8-over 150.

Henderson on record pace

Brooke Henderson is setting the pace in record-breaking style at the Evian Championship in France. The Canadian shot a second consecutive 7-under 64 to take a three-stroke lead after the second round of the fourth major of the year on Friday. She is the first player in the history of the U.S. LPGA to begin a major with two rounds of 64 or lower. Nelly Korda is the only player in the 132-woman field within four shots of Henderson. Gaby Lopez (Arkansas Razorbacks) shot a 70 for the second day in a row and is at 2-under 140. Alana Uriell (Razorbacks) posted a 4-over 75 and is at 5-over 147 overall.

Kocher on top in Springfield

David Kocher followed Thursday's 63 with a 6-under 66 on Friday to grab the lead in the Korn Ferry Tour's Price Cutter Charity Championship at the Highland Springs Country Club in Springfield, Mo. Kocher, with a 15-under 129, leads Taylor Montgomery and Kevin Roy by two strokes. Nicolas Echavarria (Razorbacks) is tied for sixth place at 11-under 133. Zack Fischer (Benton) shot a 66 on Friday and is at 9-under 135. Tag Ridings (Razorbacks) also shot a 66 on Friday but failed to make the cut with a 2-under 142. Matt Atkins (Henderson State) shot back-to-back 74s to finish at 4-over 148.

BASEBALL

Mets add DH Vogelbach

The first-place New York Mets added some much-needed punch at designated hitter Friday, acquiring Daniel Vogelbach from the Pittsburgh Pirates in a trade for rookie reliever Colin Holderman. The burly Vogelbach, a left-handed hitter and an All-Star in 2019 with Seattle, was batting .228 with 12 home runs, 34 RBI and a .769 OPS in 75 games with the struggling Pirates. New York, which began the day with a 2 1/2-game lead in the NL East over defending World Series champion Atlanta, has gotten little production at DH from J.D. Davis and Dominic Smith. The 26-year-old Holderman is 4-0 with a 2.04 ERA and 18 strikeouts in 15 appearances covering 17 2/3 innings. Opponents are batting .186 against him.

Former Braves' OF dies

Dwight Smith, a runner-up for NL rookie of the year who played on Atlanta's World Series-winning team in 1995, died Friday, the Braves announced. He was 58. The Braves said the former outfielder and pinch-hitting specialist died of congestive heart and lung failure. Smith played in the big leagues for eight years, starting out with the Chicago Cubs, splitting a season between the Angels and Baltimore Orioles before joining the Braves for his final two seasons. His son, Dwight Jr., has also spent time in majors, most recently with Baltimore in 2020. The elder Smith served mostly as a pinch-hitter with the Braves in 1995, hitting .252 with 3 home runs and 21 RBI in 103 games. Atlanta defeated Cleveland in six games to win the World Series. with Smith appearing three times as a pinch-hitter. He went 1 for 2 with a walk.

FOOTBALL

Former Chiefs' LB dies

Jim Lynch, the hard-hitting linebacker who helped the Kansas City Chiefs beat the Minnesota Vikings in the 1970 Super Bowl following a standout career at Notre Dame, has died. He was 76. Lynch's family announced that he died Thursday but did not provide a cause. Lynch led the Fighting Irish in tackles in 1965 and '66, when he won the Maxwell Award as the nation's best college player while serving as captain of the national championship team. The Chiefs selected him in the second round of the 1967 draft and Lynch quickly became a staple in the lineup, helping them to three playoff appearances and their first Super Bowl title. He wound up playing 11 seasons in the NFL, all in Kansas City, and finished his career with 17 interceptions, 18 sacks and 14 fumble recoveries. Lynch was inducted into the Chiefs' Hall of Fame in 1990 and the College Football Hall of Fame in 1992.

Giants sign DB Heslop

The New York Giants have signed defensive back Gavin Heslop and terminated the contract of offensive tackle Korey Cunningham with a non-football injury. The Giants announced the moves on Friday, just four days before players report for their first training camp under Coach Brian Daboll. Heslop played mostly on special teams in three games for Seattle last season. He made his NFL debut against Arizona on Nov. 21 and also appeared against Washington and Houston.

TENNIS

Pera, Kontaveit in finals

American Bernarda Pera will play top-seeded Anett Kontaveit in the women's final of the Hamburg European Open after they won their semifinals in straight sets on Friday. Pera, who secured her first WTA title in Budapest last week, advanced over seventh-seeded Maryna Zanevska 6-2, 6-4. It was Pera's 11th consecutive win going back to the Budapest qualifiers after losing her previous five matches. Kontaveit beat Russian-born Anastasia Potapova 6-3, 7-5 to reach her 16th career final and her first since February when she lost to Iga Swiatek in Doha.

Begu reaches semifinals

Irina-Camelia Begu is back in the semifinals of the Palermo (Sicily) Ladies Open after a decade. The sixth-seeded Begu ended the run of 19-year-old Diane Parry by 6-1, 6-3 on Friday on the red clay of the Country Time Club. Begu's semifinal opponent is Sara Sorribes Tormo, who defeated Anna Bondar 6-2, 6-3. In the 2012 semifinals in the Sicilian capital, Begu lost to eventual champion Sara Errani. The Romanian player reached the fourth round of this year's French Open.