OPINION|DRIVETIME MAHATMA: U.S. 70 resurfacing efforts in Cache Rive Bottoms underway

Dear Mahatma: It's the pest from East Arkansas who asks when U.S. 70 through the Cache River bottoms will be improved. Not only is it extremely dangerous because of deterioration, erosion and uneven lanes, but it is a disgrace to those who travel through this lovely area of Arkansas. It's a major artery between Memphis and Little Rock and a respite from the traffic congestion on Interstate 40. -- Beth

Dear Beth: It's wholly a pleasure to hear from our favorite pest, reader, subscriber from East Arkansas. Restrain not yourself.

Thank you also for clarifying the Bottoms. That is, about 10 miles of U.S. 70 between Brinkley and Biscoe through the bottoms of the Cache River.

We asked the agency in charge of this highway -- the Arkansas Department of Transportation -- and got a detailed answer from its spokesman, David Nilles.

ArDot has finished resurfacing 38 miles of the highway in Lonoke and Prairie counties, including the Bottoms from Biscoe eastward to the Monroe County line.

ArDot is currently resurfacing U.S. 70 from the Monroe County line east to Brinkley, a total of 10.5 miles, and will resurface selected sections from Brinkley to the Crittenden County line, work that should be completed in September. In Crittenden County, 3.5 more miles will be resurfaced this year.

Dear Roadway Sage: During my motor vehicle excursions around Little Rock, I've whizzed by nicely done plaques mounted on concrete barriers on the side of the roadways in two places. One is along the ramp as traffic exits the southbound lane on the Broadway Bridge; the other on that fun, newly created westbound race track is the Interstate 430/Cantrell Road interchange. I'd like to appreciate them, but I'm always giving my full attention to negotiating those roadways. Who will ever get to appreciate the thoughts enshrined? -- Whizzing Speed Reader

Dear Whizzer: Congratulations on successful use of a semicolon.

ArDot said such plaques are common on bridges and overpasses around the state because they have historic value and convey a sense of accomplishment. We appreciate the latter, especially on the beautiful Broadway Bridge.

Each plaque also has, in the bottom right corner, the ArDot project number. When most of us have shuffled off this mortal coil, highway engineers will use these numbers as references.

Listed on the plaques are members of the Highway Commission, one or more ArDot mucky-mucks, the contractor and date of construction.

Here's what the I-430 plaque says in part: "Thomas B. Schueck Highway Ramp 21A over Interstate 430." Schueck was a commission chairman.

The Broadway Bridge plaque says in part: "La Harpe Boulevard Ramp."

