Pea Ridge School Board officers elected; term lengths drawn

PEA RIDGE -- In the first meeting of the School Board with three new members, officers for the board were selected and new board members drew lots for term lengths.

Elected board president was Mindy Cawthon, and vice president is John Dye. The two board members have previously served. Both Cawthon and Dye were nominated.

Dye said he has served as president before. Cawthon said she has only missed one meeting in three years.

Cawthon was elected with votes from Sarah Saragusa, Jessica Branham and herself. Both Dye and Yager voted for Dye.

Dye and Saragusa were nominated for vice president with Dye winning the vote.

The remaining votes were unanimous with single candidates for each position.

Saragusa was elected secretary. Branham was named disbursement officer. Yager was named legislative liaison.

Each board member also drew lots for terms as this was the first year the Pea Ridge School District was divided into zones with board members elected from each separate zone. Their terms will alternate, and a board member will be elected every year, ultimately providing a five-year term per board member.

Terms for board members are:

• Zone 1, Yager, one year.

• Zone 2, Branham, three years.

• Zone 3, Saragusa, four years.

• Zone 4, Cawthon, five years.

• Zone 5, Dye, two years.

In other business, the board:

• Approved student handbooks for the 2022-23 school year.

• Accepted resignations of certified personnel Dustin Smith, Matt Pohl and Ashley Wishon.

• Accepted resignations of classified personnel Tyranny Ray, Brittney Sprinkle and David Holiman.

• Approvied hiring certified personnel Chris Shelby, band director, high school; Jennifer Shields, ESL teacher, district (new position); Allison Strange, English teacher, high school; Alexandra Mann, theater teacher, high school; Maidson Grigsby, kindergarten, primary school; Joseph Pope, history teacher, junior high; Amanda McCandless, science/social studies, middle school; Joana Ayala, science teacher, middle school; Brian Davenport, health, junior high girls basketball, junior high; Jennifer Hahn, special education, middle school; Michelle Hutchins, school-based mental health, district (new position); Kacie White, occupational therapist, student services; Heather Thompson, music teacher, intermediate/middle schools; Cian Douglas, teacher, junior high girls basketball assistant coach, junior high, high school, ALE; Jaci Smith, teacher, primary ALE; and Kimberly Yates, teacher, middle school.

• Approved adding an occupational therapist.

• Approved hiring classified personnel Valerie Maddocks, instructional aide, high school; Robyn Power, registrar, primary school; and Brandon Moseley, instructional aide -- ISS, junior high.

• Approved transfers of certified personnel Elzie Fields, volleyball assistant coach, high school; Mindy Ferguson, auxiliary/GT teacher, middle school (new position); Shaye Brouse, 1/2-time SPED teacher and 1/2-time SPED aide, high school (needed because of additional students); and Leslie Evans, SPED instructional facilitator TOSA/MTTS, district.

• Approved allowing 14 students to transfer into the district from Bentonville and Rogers and allowing one student to transfer out of the district.