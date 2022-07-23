Prospects bright for world’s 1st solar headset on next flight

With the world's first solar headset on my head, and a solar watch on my wrist, I marveled at how solar the world is becoming.

I can hardly wait to try the new "Solare" solar headset on the plane. It boasts 97% noise cancellation. I can finally hear a movie through the background noise.

But there are two kinds of noise cancellation: one in the headphone and one in the microphone. To test the one in the headphone, I went to YouTube on my computer, chose "white noise" and turned it on full blast. Despite the horrendous sounds, I could hear a podcast on my phone perfectly. By contrast, my cheap headset didn't let any of the words through.

But what about noise cancellation in the microphone itself? The Solare is a bit of a dud in that regard. My friend said I sound like I'm in a can. Even worse, when I was putting pots and pans away, it sounded to him like I was violently banging them against the counter. My Arama headset, $35 on Amazon, does far better in that regard. It lets in only high-pitched sounds, like the song my dryer belts out when the clothes are done.

On a plane, the ability to hear will be much more important than the ability to make calls. I also like the fact that the Solare charges itself with either natural or artificial light. No wonder it won two innovation awards at the Consumer Electronics Show. For more info, go to BlueTigerHeadsets.com. Incidentally, Apple is coming out with its own Bluetooth solar headset next year.

In other Bluetooth news, devices with "Auracast" -- formerly called "Bluetooth Low Energy Audio" -- will be out soon. They were announced in 2020 but delayed by the pandemic. With Auracast, everyone's earbuds can be tuned to the same TV, laptop or whatever. It would be great at a party where the kids are watching their movie but couldn't otherwise hear it over the noise of the adults. Experts say it sounds better and uses less power than with ordinary Bluetooth.

IDENTITY THEFT

Someone tried to use my income tax return to file their taxes, according to a letter I received from the government. I also received a debit card for a bank at which I have no account. So, I'm the perfect audience for a tip sheet sent by the public relations team at Forbes Magazine: "Five online habits that can get you hacked."

For starters, don't use your pet's name as a password, especially if you're always talking about Fido on social media. Second, if someone asks you to click on a link or share private information, call the person or company it's supposed to be from. It's most likely from a scammer. Third, unsubscribe from emailed newsletters you don't need, and try not to share too much online. Fourth, keep your software updated. Fifth, remember that a hacker could intercept your message and impersonate the person you're sending it to. Forbes recommends a Virtual Private Network or VPN, such as PrivateInternetAccess.com, which charges $2 a month for a three-year subscription. You can get a free VPN if you don't mind the company selling your data to advertisers.

But according to PC Magazine, you don't need a VPN for home WiFi. They say it's very unlikely a bad guy will break in, replace your router, and wait for the good stuff to roll in. Sure, you might get unexpected ads when the company that provides your Internet service sells your data to advertisers. But most people don't care about that. In fact, half of VPN users say they bought it to watch Netflix and other streaming services outside of the country where they're registered. A VPN will disguise where you're streaming from.

FINDING YOUR PARKING SPOT

When I go walking with a friend, we often forget where she parked. Sometimes we walk a mile out of our way. Google Maps to the rescue! Maybe.

It doesn't work when the GPS signal is muddled, like when you're in a parking garage. There, it makes sense to take a picture of your location and jot down a note or two.

In Google Maps, you're supposed to see "save your parking," when you tap the blue dot showing your location. But I don't always see that. If this happens to you, tap the blue dot, then tap "save." When you're ready to return, tap "saved." Choose the location you just saved and tap "Directions." My friend's iPhone told us exactly where to go to find the car. My Android dropped us off two blocks early.

INTERNUTS

• Climeworks.com. Microsoft just signed a ten-year agreement to let Climeworks remove 10,000 tons of CO2 emissions from the atmosphere on Microsoft's behalf, one of the largest direct-air-capture agreements ever signed.

• TreasuryDirect.com sold me an "I Bond" from the U.S. government paying 9.6% interest, with the rate varying over time. The maximum you can invest is $10,000. Thanks to the magic of compounding, which happens monthly, if you invest $10,000, and add $10,000 every year for 15 years, it will be worth at least $350,445 -- as long as the rate stays steady or goes up. After 30 years, it could be worth $1.82 million. For more variables, go to calculator.net and click "Investment Calculator."

• "Wordle, the party game." Search on those words to find the new board game version of the popular online phenomenon, coming out October 1 for $20. Pre-order it on Amazon or Target.

Joy Schwabach can be reached by email at joy.schwabach@gmail.com.