QB still underdog, even with a crown





Fifth in a series previewing SEC football teams.

ATLANTA -- University of Georgia football recruiting is in a sweet spot coming off the College Football Playoff national championship under seventh-year Coach Kirby Smart, whose 10-year, $111 million deal announced Thursday made him the highest-paid coach in the FBS.

Yet the Bulldogs are led offensively by the kind of guy who wasn't on their radar five years ago when he walked on and played scout-team quarterback.

Stetson Bennett, with one major college scholarship offer from Middle Tennessee State in hand, walked on with the Bulldogs, left to get work at Jones County (Miss.) Junior College, returned as a down-the-line option while finally under scholarship, then had to wait for an injury to JT Daniels before grabbing the reins last season.

The undersized, 3-star talent wound up passing for 2,862 yards with 64.5% completions, 29 touchdowns and 7 interceptions while leading Georgia to a 33-18 win over Alabama in the CFP Championship Game.

The 5-11, 190-pounder -- who had his first major work at Georgia against Arkansas in the 2020 opener -- elected to return for his sixth season as the Bulldogs aim to defend their title, and he's still fighting for respect.

Insiders say the Georgia fan base is split on Bennett, a finalist for the Burlsworth Trophy last season as the best college player who began his career as a walk-on. Some are sold on the coach's son who just wins games, while others -- who have seen a long line of recent top-rated quarterbacks like Jacob Eason, Jake Fromm and Justin Fields come and go -- are ready for more star power with bigger arm talent at the spot.

Smart stuck with Bennett after Georgia fell behind in the CFP Championship Game, even after he had struggled in losses to Alabama the past two seasons.

"When we control what we do, do it the right way, Stetson can be a major factor," Smart said at SEC Media Days in Atlanta on Wednesday. "Look, Stetson is one of the least respected good players there is in this country."

When a reporter recited those remarks to Bennett, the quarterback asked him to repeat them twice.

"Say that one more time," Bennett said, before adding, "I wanted to hear the compliment," which apparently comes sparingly from the demanding Smart.

"Yeah, it's super nice. I appreciate it. My worry is just about being good. We'll let everything sort itself out."

The Bulldogs were well known for their defense en route to the national championship, their first since 1980, but Bennett earned the respect of his peers.

Georgia linebacker Nolan Smith was asked why Bennett doesn't get more hype.

"Because no one wants the walk-on quarterback," he said. "The media, all they do is hype up the 5-star, big-arm talent quarterback or his great descendants were quarterbacks and all that stuff. You can't teach people how to win and you can't teach what Stetson has. I personally think he has grit."

Georgia center Sedrick Van Pran said Bennett has grown during the offseason in his leadership intangibles.

"Picking guys up when they're down or telling guys, 'Lean on me.' Spending time after practice when it's 7 o'clock and nobody else wants to be there," Van Pran said.

"He truly does lead and leading isn't always rah-rah in your face. It's about the other guys around respecting him. I just feel like he's doing the little things right, watching extra film, studying the mistakes he made last year so he doesn't make them again. I think those type of things will carry him."

Bennett, when asked how resilient he had to be to play for Smart, talked about his grandfather Buddy Bennett, who has ties to Frank Broyles, the legendary Arkansas coach.

Bennett had been asked about Smart seemingly chewing him out while leaving the field at halftime in the Bulldogs' 34-11 win over Michigan in the CFP semifinals at the Orange Bowl.

"Different guys have different ways they want to be coached," Bennett said. "I grew up with my dad and he learned it from his dad. Papa [Buddy] was a coach. He coached with Frank Broyles at Arkansas [as defensive coordinator in 1971-72]. He coached at Tennessee, Virginia Tech.

"My high school coach was the same way. You listen to the message, not the tone. Sometimes you need the tone. Sometimes you suck and you've got to get better and put some urgency into it."

The Bulldogs have urgency about avoiding complacency after their first championship season since Herschel Walker thundered around Sanford Stadium in 1980.

Smart has used the team's skull sessions to show how mighty teams have fallen in the past. Smart can give personal examples from the years following national championships during his days as defensive coordinator at Alabama for Nick Saban. The Crimson Tide repeated as national champion only once (in 2012) in three tries while Smart was on the staff.

"We started this thing off last year with the quote: Success comes to those who are too busy to be looking for it," Smart said. "Well, we embraced that last year. Guess what? That doesn't change. For our team, it's embedded in what we do.

"We didn't build this program on hoping for one-year-wonders or hoping for one opportunity. ... This program was built to be here for a long time."

Smart said the Georgia staff, which lost defensive coordinator Dan Lanning to Oregon last winter, did deep studies into sustaining dominance and avoiding complacency.

"People ask the question: How does it feel to be hunted? We will not be hunted at the University of Georgia," Smart said. "I can promise you that. The hunting we do will be from us going the other direction. We're not going to sit back and be passive."

Georgia brings back just three starters on defense in Smith, cornerback Kelee Ringo and safety Christopher Smith, whose 74-yard interception return was the only touchdown in a 10-3 win over Clemson in the 2021 season opener.

"There's a hunger among this group," Smart said. "A lot of guys want to prove that they can replace the other guy. They don't want to be the other guy. They want to be the next guy."

Bennett, who could make a return trip to Northwest Arkansas as a Burlsworth finalist, just wants to be known as the guy who gave what he had to the Bulldogs.

"I love football and I love the University of Georgia," he said. "I think it's the biggest honor in the world to represent the great state and fans around the world with all my teammates beside me. At the end of the day, I love playing football."

More News None

Bulldogs at a glance

Schedule

All times Central

Sept. 3;Oregon#;2:30 p.m.

Sept. 10;Samford;3 p.m.

Sept. 17;at South Carolina*;11 a.m.

Sept. 24;Kent State;TBA

Oct. 1;at Missouri*;TBA

Oct. 8;Auburn*;TBA

Oct. 15;Vanderbilt*TBA

Oct. 29;vs. Florida*@;TBA

Nov. 5;Tennessee*TBA

Nov. 12;at Miss. State*;TBA

Nov. 19at Kentucky*;TBA

Nov. 26;Georgia Tech;TBA

#at Atlanta

*SEC game

@at Jacksonville, Fla.

LAST SEASON 14-1, 8-0 (first in SEC East)

COACH Kirby Smart (66-15 in seventh season at Georgia)

RETURNING STARTERS Offense 7, Defense 3

KEY PLAYERS QB Stetson Bennett, TE Brock Bowers, RB Kenny McIntosh, C Sedrick Van Pran, LB Nolan Smith, CB Kelee Ringo, S Christopher Smith

OFFENSIVE COORDINATOR Todd Monken (third season)

DEFENSIVE COORDINATORS Will Muschamp (second season), Glenn Schumann (seventh season)

SEC East title scenario

The Bulldogs lost a ton of talent off the national championship team, particularly on defense, where the three-man front will be all fresh starters. Yet the recruiting is in place and many offensive pieces return and Georgia is the favorite to win the East.





Georgia linebacker Nolan Smith sacks Clemson quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei during their game last season. Smith is among three returning starters aiming to help the Bulldogs remain a force defensively. (AP/Chris Carlson)





