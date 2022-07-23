Rezoning OK’d to allow self-storage units on property in Pea Ridge

PEA RIDGE -- Several people expressed concerns July 5 about a rezoning request for 7.88 acres at 1326 Slack St. between the First Baptist Church and a residential subdivision during a Planning Commission meeting.

The property is currently zoned agricultural. The request was to change it to general commercial zoning.

The property, on the Arkansas 72 corridor, according to Realtor Curtis Snow, is "best zoned commercial."

Attorney Will Kellstrum, who said he represents the applicants, said the applicant wants to build self-storage units.

"I believe is important to note here, agricultural is probably not appropriate at this location. It already has commercial there and is right next to a neighborhood," Kellstrum said. "I think it's pretty sure A is not the correct zoning. It's C2 to the west. Self storage is compatible with R1, not high intensity use, not noisy, not obnoxious use ... it is a compatible use, and they can co-exist."

"When we bought our house, we were told that property would never be developed," said Amanda Jacobson, a resident of Emery Drive, adjacent to the property. "Basically, we don't want apartment buildings or a storefront."

Kellstrum said there will be a 60-foot buffer with a roadway between the storage units and the residential property.

"The buffer makes me feel better; my property is right on top of that," Jacobson said.

"I would agree that's a commercial location," said Dr. Karen Sherman, Planning Commission member.

Planners approved the request.

A large-scale development for a Taco Bell being constructed on Lee Town Road was presented. City department heads said the plans had been reviewed.

Planners and representatives for the business discussed a need for "screening" or a "buffer" because the property abuts residential property. The plan calls for a 6-foot tall privacy fence, but several planners asked if shrubbery could be added to block noise and lights.

A business representative said the drive-through would be open as late as 1 or 2 a.m. and opens about 8 a.m.

"There's nothing in this town that's open that late. You're the only game in town after 11 p.m.," said Tony Townsend, building official. "I definitely think that's a concern."

Planners approved the plan contingent on vegetation being added as a buffer between the business and the adjacent residence.

In other business, the planners approved:

• A large-scale development for Hazelton Road Apartments on 5.63 acres.

• A preliminary plat for Wellington Hills Subdivision, which has 174 lots, on West Pickens Road.

• The final plat, Phase 1, Walnut Hill, Arkansas 94/Andy Buck Road, contingent on a generator for the lift station.

• The final plat, Phase 1, Sedona Rose, Arkansas 94, with 78 lots, contingent on power to the lift station.