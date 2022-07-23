ROUGHRIDERS 3, TRAVELERS 1 (11)

A sacrifice fly from Justin Foscue and an RBI double from Dustin Harris in the top of the 11th inning gave the Frisco RoughRiders a victory over the Arkansas Travelers on Friday in front of an announced crowd of 4,146 at Dickey-Stephens Park in North Little Rock.

The Travelers took an early lead on Jake Anchia's RBI single that scored Cade Marlowe in the bottom of the second inning. The RoughRiders tied the game at 1-1 in the top of the eighth when Blaine Crim scored on Sandro Fabian's double to left field.

Foscue was the only Frisco player with multiple hits. He finished 2 for 5 with the RBI on his sacrifice fly in the 11th. Marlowe and Jack Larsen both had two hits for Arkansas, which finished with eight as a team.

Right-handed reliever Fernery Ozuna (5-0) picked up the win after allowing 1 hit with 4 strikeouts in his 2 innings of work. Travis Kuhn (1-2) took the loss after allowing both runs in the 11th -- both unearned -- on 1 hit with 2 strikeouts in 2 innings.