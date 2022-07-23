BASEBALL

Slavens to return for Hogs

The University of Arkansas baseball program received a jolt Friday when slugger Brady Slavens announced he would return for the 2023 season.

"There's no place I'd rather be...see y'all at Baum!!!" Slavens wrote in a post to his Twitter page, accompanied by the hashtag #runitback.

A team spokesman confirmed Slavens' intent to return to the team.

Slavens, who has one year of eligibility remaining, was not selected in this week's MLB amateur draft. He opted to return to school when he likely could have signed a contract as a professional undrafted free agent.

Slavens has played first base and right field at Arkansas, and spent most of the 2022 season as a designated hitter.

Slavens has been the Razorbacks' best power hitter the past two seasons with a combined 30 home runs, including 16 this season, which tied third baseman Cayden Wallace for most on the team. He also has hit 22 doubles and six triples since transferring to Arkansas from Johnson County (Kan.) Community College prior to the 2021 season. He played his freshman season at Wichita State in 2019.

In 2022, Slavens overcame a prolonged slump in the middle of the season to bat .255 with an OPS of .855. His 58 RBI were second most on the team behind Wallace's 60.

Top UA signee signs with Braves

The University of Arkansas' top-rated signee will turn pro.

Right-handed pitcher Cole Phillips signed with the Atlanta Braves on Thursday, four days after the Braves selected him with the 57th overall pick in the second round of the MLB amateur draft. Phillips signed for more than $1.49 million, according to MLB.com senior writer Jim Callis, which was 14.5% over slot value suggested by MLB.

Phillips was once considered a potential first-round pick. He underwent Tommy John surgery this spring during his senior season at Boerne (Texas) High School.

"He was on course to be the best Texas pitching prospect since Grayson Rodriguez, who is now with the [Kansas City] Royals and is the best pitching prospect in baseball," Callis said on MLB Network's coverage of the draft this week. "He was hitting [100 mph] in the spring. Guys were really excited about him. He had a power slider ... and then he blew out the elbow."

Phillips is expected to be the only Arkansas high school signee to go pro this year. Las Vegas outfielder Mason Neville was drafted by the Cincinnati Reds in the 18th round, but announced he would play for the Razorbacks.

UA's Ledbetter earn all-star spot

University of Arkansas pitcher Austin Ledbetter was named Wednesday to the All-Star Game in the Appalachian League.

Ledbetter, a right hander from Bryant, has a 2.53 ERA and 10 strikeouts in 10 2/3 innings this summer for the Princeton (W.Va.) WhistlePigs. He did not debut for the team until a July 2 relief appearance, nine days after the Razorbacks' season-ending loss to Ole Miss in the semifinal round of the College World Series.

On July 11, Ledbetter pitched 5 scoreless innings, allowed 1 hit and struck out 6 without a walk in his first start for the WhistlePigs.

Ledbetter had a 2.84 ERA over 12 2/3 innings and 7 appearances as a freshman for the Razorbacks. He started twice and finished with 12 strikeouts and 1 walk.

He is the second Arkansas pitcher named to a summer league all-star game this month. Right hander Dylan Carter, who redshirted this year, recorded two outs without allowing a run during the Northwoods League All-Star Game on Tuesday in Wisconsin Rapids, Wis.

The Appalachian League All-Star Game is scheduled for Tuesday in Burlington, N.C.

Yurachek garners First Tee award

University of Arkansas Athletic Director Hunter Yurachek was presented Wednesday with the Game Changer of the Year Award by First Tee-Northwest Arkansas.

Randy Hurban, CEO of First Tee-Northwest Arkansas, said the award is an adult version of an award the organization presents to its students each month.

"We award it to kids that exemplify great core values and character-trait skills," Hurban said.

"We want to make [Yurachek] Arkansas' game changer of the year because he's exemplifying the same kinds of traits and values we look for in our kids. That's sort of our mission: building game changers."

Hurban said he heard Yurachek speak as part of a men's golf fellowship fundraiser at Pinnacle Country Club in Rogers, and it was a speech that left an impression and inspired the creation of the award.

"I had seen him speak before and I was just so impressed with what he said and how he said it," Hurban said. "I literally talked to my wife after that meeting and said, 'Our new AD is a game changer.' I had never forgotten that."

Comp Cams late models at I-30

The Comp Series Super Dirt Series late models will be at Little Rock's I-30 Speedway tonight as part of a twin-headliner with the American Sprint Car Series national tour.

Gates open at 5 p.m., hot laps are scheduled for 7 p.m. and racing starts at 7:30 p.m.

Entering Friday night's event at Texarkana 67 Speedway, Brian Rickman of Columbus, Miss., holds the series points lead by 70 points over B.J. Robinson of Bossier City, La. Morgan Bagley of Longview, Texas, is third, followed by Searcy's Tyler Stevens and Trumann's Kyle Beard.

The series will be making its third stop at I-30 this season. Previous winners Garrett Alberson of Las Cruces, N.M., and Terry Phillips of Springfield, Mo.

Adult grandstand admission is $20 with children 12 and under admitted for free. Pit passes are $35.