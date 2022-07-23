Super Quiz: Double Hyphenated Words

1. Clothes made to sell off the rack.
2. Launched from an aircraft with an aircraft as a target.
3. Remaining in one's residence.
4. A very small blue flower with pointed leaves.
5. An amusement park ride with seats often in the form of horses.
6. A circular turnaround at the end of a dead-end street.
7. Playing directly against a single opposing player.
8. Small, inexpensive objects that people buy to make their homes look nice.
9. Sold legally without a doctor's prescription.
ANSWERS:
1. Ready-to-wear
2. Air-to-air
3. Stay-at-home
4. Forget-me-not
5. Merry-go-round
6. Cul-de-sac
7. One-on-one
8. Bric-a-brac
9. Over-the-counter