Super Quiz: Double Hyphenated Words

1. Clothes made to sell off the rack.

2. Launched from an aircraft with an aircraft as a target.

3. Remaining in one's residence.

4. A very small blue flower with pointed leaves.

5. An amusement park ride with seats often in the form of horses.

6. A circular turnaround at the end of a dead-end street.

7. Playing directly against a single opposing player.

8. Small, inexpensive objects that people buy to make their homes look nice.

9. Sold legally without a doctor's prescription.

ANSWERS:

1. Ready-to-wear

2. Air-to-air

3. Stay-at-home

4. Forget-me-not

5. Merry-go-round

6. Cul-de-sac

7. One-on-one

8. Bric-a-brac

9. Over-the-counter