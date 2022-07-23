Tapia’s slam hightlights Toronto’s record night

BOSTON -- Raimel Tapia put his head down and started a slow jog to first base, not sure he'd gotten the pop he wanted when he drove a bases-loaded fly ball to deep center field in the third inning.

Then everything about the play -- and the rest of the night -- changed.

Tapia hit an inside-the-park grand slam after a misplay by Boston center fielder Jarren Duran and the Toronto Blue Jays set a franchise record for runs in a game, rolling past the Red Sox 28-5 on Friday night.

Toronto came within two of the modern major league record for runs in a game after stranding two runners in the ninth inning with Boston infielder Yolmer Sanchez on the mound.

Every Blue Jays starter had at least two hits, and Lourdes Gurriel Jr. tied Frank Catalanotto's franchise record with six of them.

Danny Jansen homered twice and drove in six runs. Matt Chapman and Teoscar Hernandez added home runs for Toronto, which topped its previous single-game mark of 24 runs set June 26, 1976 against the Baltimore Orioles.

"That was awesome," interim manager John Schneider said. "We talked about it before the game, how you can come out a little bit sleepy and you can came out hot. I think we came out hot, obviously."

The 28 runs are the most ever yielded by a Red Sox team, eclipsing the previous mark in a 27-3 loss to Cleveland in 1923.

The Fenway Park faithful jeered throughout the night -- except for a wedding proposal on the video board with the home team trailing 25-3. The woman's "yes" was one of the few times Boston fans found reason to cheer.

Toronto entered the day with a two-game lead over the Red Sox for the AL's final wild-card spot. The Blue Jays improved 7-3 against Boston this year.

Red Sox starter Nathan Eovaldi (4-3) lasted just 2 2/3 innings. He was charged with nine runs.

ATHLETICS 5, RANGERS 4 Seth Brown slugged a two-run home run as Oakland defeated Texas.

GUARDIANS 8, WHITE SOX 2 All-Star Andres Gimenez homered, Josh Naylor drove in three runs and Cleveland beat Chicago.

YANKEES 7, ORIOLES 6 Aaron Judge extended his major league-leading home run total to 36 with a pair of towering shots and New York edged Baltimore.

RAYS 7, ROYALS 3 Yandy Diaz hit a three-run double in the fourth inning that keyed Tampa Bay's victory over Kansas City. Former Razorback Andrew Benintendi drove in two of the Royals' three runs with and RBI single in the third inning and an RBI groundout in the seventh.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

CUBS 15, PHILLIES 2 Nelson Velazquez hit two late home runs and drove in five runs, Seiya Suzuki and Willson Contreras also went deep and Chicago routed Philadelphia.

DIAMONDBACKS 10, NATIONALS 1 Zac Gallen threw seven innings of shutout ball, Ketel Marte added a three-run home run and Arizona defeated Washington.

MARLINS 8, PIRATES 1 Joey Wendle had three hits and two RBI, Braxton Garrett (2-3) pitched six sharp innings and Miami emphatically ended its 37-inning scoreless streak by beating Pittsburgh. The Marlins were shut out by Philadelphia in three consecutive games last weekend at home leading up to the All-Star break. The 37-inning drought tied the franchise record set in 2013.

PADRES 4, METS 1 Yu Darvish (9-4) dominated the New York Mets again, and Eric Hosmer hit a two-run home run off Max Scherzer that sent San Diego to a victory. Darvish struck out nine and walked one in seven innings.

REDS 9, CARDINALS 5 Joey Votto, Donovan Solano and Jonathan India homered, Tyler Naquin drove in four runs and Cincinnati opened the second half of the season with a win over St. Louis.

INTERLEAGUE

BRAVES 8, ANGELS 1 Shohei Ohtani threw six dominant innings, only to surrender home runs to Matt Olson and Orlando Arcia in a stunning outburst that carried Atlanta over Los Angeles.





Friday’s games

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Cincinnati 9, St. Louis 5

Miami 8, Pittsburgh 1

Chicago Cubs 15, Philadelphia 2

San Diego 4, NY Mets 1

Arizona 10, Washington 1

Colorado at Milwaukee, (n)

San Francisco at LA Dodgers, (n)

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Toronto 28, Boston 5

NY Yankees 7, Balitmore 6

Cleveland 8, Chicago White Sox 2

Tampa Bay 7, Kansas City 3

Oakland 5, Texas 2

Houston at Seattle, (n)

INTERLEAGUE

Atlanta 8, LA Angels 1





Miami Marlins relief pitcher Anthony Bass celebrates with catcher Nick Fortes after the team's 8-1 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates in a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Friday, July 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)



Miami Marlins' Miguel Rojas celebrates as he stands on second base after an RBI double off Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Zach Thompson during the fourth inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Friday, July 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)



Pittsburgh Pirates' Jason Delay (61) rounds third to greetings from third base coach Mike Rabelo after hitting his home run, in the majors, off Miami Marlins starting pitcher Braxton Garrett during the third inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Friday, July 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

