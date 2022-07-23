Police beat: Teen in gun case charged as adult

Teen in gun case charged as adult

A Little Rock teen has been charged as an adult after he was arrested Thursday evening, reportedly with a stolen gun, according to an arrest report.

Steven Meredith, 17, was a passenger in a vehicle that officers stopped about 6 p.m. on Richsmith Cove while investigating a report of kids starting a trash bin fire with fireworks.

Police reported that they saw a gun at Meredith's feet in the back seat, leading them to arrest him. The gun had been reported stolen in Saline County, the report states.

Meredith is charged with theft by receiving of a firearm, a felony.

Drugs, gun found; LR man arrested

Little Rock police on Thursday arrested a man they said was found with drugs and a stolen gun, according to an arrest report.

During a traffic stop around 3:30 p.m. near 7724 Geyer Springs Road, police encountered Juan Contreras, 28, of Little Rock, who gave officers permission to search the car he was driving.

They reported finding drugs including fentanyl, methamphetamine and hydrocodone; a gun that was later determined to be stolen; and ID cards, credit cards and checks that did not belong to Contreras.

Contreras is charged with simultaneous possession of drugs and a firearm, three drug possession charges and a drug paraphernalia count, all felonies.