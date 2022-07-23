UAPB sets meeting for area landowners

The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff Small Farm Program will host a virtual meeting for forest landowners from 8-10 a.m. Aug. 1.

The event, titled “Promoting Healthy, Productive Forests,” is part of a series of peer-to-peer webinars in which landowners can learn from and ask questions of other landowners who have achieved sustainability and profitability in their forestry operations, according to a news release.

“The meeting will include interactive activities that allow landowners to share about their experiences and gain some valuable insight into smart forestland management,” Kandi Williams, coordinator for UAPB’s Keeping it in the Family Sustainable Forestry and African American Land Retention Program, said. “Topics will include ‘Get to Know Your County Forester,’ carbon credits and tree farm certification.”

Participants can join the virtual event using the following link: https://bit.ly/3NQM8nw. Landowners can also email Williams at williamska@uapb.edu to have the link sent directly to their email address.

UAPB’s KIITF Program provides educational resources and technical assistance to African American forest landowners to protect and retain their family land for future generations.