Walmart lists climate, diversity gains

Walmart Inc. detailed the progress it made last year toward its diversity and climate goals in a report released Friday.

The company's annual Environmental, Social and Governance report for the fiscal year that ended on Jan. 31 includes such achievements as sourcing more than $13.3 billion in goods and services from about 2,600 diverse suppliers for its U.S. businesses.

The Bentonville-based retailer also said that, to date, it has reduced or avoided more than 632 million tons of greenhouse-gas emissions from its global value chain. That's halfway toward its goal of cutting about 1 million tons of these emissions by 2030.

Kathleen McLaughlin, Walmart's chief sustainability officer and president of the Walmart Foundation, said in a note accompanying the report that as the world faces challenges such as the pandemic, inflation and climate change, "we are more committed than ever to become a regenerative company, one that puts humanity and nature at the center of our business practices."

"We believe that we maximize the value of our company for our customers and other stakeholders by tackling relevant, pressing societal issues through business," McLaughlin said.

Information in the report is arranged into the themes of opportunity, community, sustainability, and ethics and integrity, she said.

Opportunity includes investing in employees and their well-being, Walmart said in its report.

The company does this in many ways, such as its Live Better U educational benefit and Walmart Academy role-specific training to help employees move up the career ladder.

About 167,000 workers got training through Walmart Academy last year, the company said.

Walmart also raised wages for its hourly workers. Though the pay structure reflects the type of job, geographic regions and market rates, the average hourly wage for U.S. employees exceeded $16.50 by the end of the fiscal year.

A footnote to the report states that the figure had grown to more than $17 an hour as of the end of the current year's first quarter.

Walmart workers served their communities last year by volunteering 356,000 hours for local causes. More than 18,000 of its U.S. employees accomplished this through the retailer's Volunteerism Always Pays program.

The company said it also builds the economic strength of communities by supporting local suppliers. According to supplier data, Walmart U.S. spent nearly two-thirds of its product budget on items made, grown or assembled in the U.S.

Likewise, Walmart de Mexico reported that 92% of the merchandise it sold was sourced in Mexico.

The sustainability portion of the report describes Walmart's approach to addressing climate change, nature, waste, and people working in product supply chains.

One goal in this area was to invest $25 million between 2018 and 2022 to strengthen small farming and farm yields in India. By the end of fiscal 2021, Walmart's investment exceeded $20 million. But in the past year, that figure grew to more than $29 million.

The company's initiative to cut greenhouse-gas emissions from its product supply chain is called Project Gigaton. Suppliers are encouraged to measure and self-report their emissions through the project, as well as to share tools and resources to help them reach Walmart's goal.

In its ethics and integrity focus, Walmart said more than 2 million employees completed ethics training last year. Walmart also has more than 1,000 employees worldwide working in roles dedicated to ethics, compliance, and corporate government management.

"Walmart strives to make trust a competitive advantage; integrity builds trust in our business, and modeling the highest standards of ethics and compliance helps us create and maintain a culture of integrity," the company said.