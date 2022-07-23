Washington County sets third warrants clinic to allow people to plead their case

FAYETTEVILLE -- People with warrants for failure to appear in Washington County Circuit Court have an opportunity Wednesday to resolve those cases without jail time.

Washington County officials will hold a third warrants clinic from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Genesis Church at 205 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. in Fayetteville. The first two warrant clinics, held in January and April, were at St. Paul's Episcopal Church. The location was changed due to scheduling conflicts.

Prosecuting Attorney Matt Durrett said the warrant clinics are useful.

"We're getting considerably more cases resolved than if we weren't doing them," Durrett said. "The numbers of cases that we can have warrants pulled on are just that many cases where law enforcement doesn't have to go out to serve those warrants and take those people to jail. We're not having those individuals take up space in the jail for weeks or months at a time. It's more cases the police departments can close, and the courts, prosecutors and public defenders can take off their dockets. It benefits a lot of different entities in a lot of different ways."

The warrant clinics allow people to come plead their case or get back on the docket if they missed their original court date, according to Drew Smith, criminal justice coordinator for Washington County. During the first clinic Jan. 6, 20 people were able to plea and six were able to get back on the docket. The second clinic was held April 28 and recorded nine pleas, four arraignments and 14 continuances.

Jon Comstock, a former circuit judge in Benton County, has volunteered at the clinics to help people who had cases in district courts. He said that effort is more organized for the third clinic.

"I spoke with the folks with the county and got permission to contact the police departments and district court staffs to see about having someone on call who can help," Comstock said. "The last time it was just hit and miss. Having people we know we can call should make it that much more efficient."

Comstock is a member of the Arkansas Justice Reform Coalition, which has argued against a jail expansion project and in favor of expanding alternatives to incarceration.

"We think that if you can provide robust pretrial services, diversion programs like the drug court and a mental health court and support services to people after they've been released, you won't need all those jail beds," he said.

Chief Deputy Jay Cantrell with the Sheriff's Office said Friday there are 211 detainees with felony failure to appear among their charges. Cantrell said there are 26 detainees with only failure to appear charges and six of those have more than one charge.

The warrant clinic is just one part of the larger range of alternatives and new programming the county is looking at to reduce jail crowding and streamline the criminal justice process. The county's Criminal Justice Coordinating Committee is considering a mental health court, similar to the drug court and veterans court now operating and other programs to shorten the time detainees spend in jail awaiting a resolution of their cases.