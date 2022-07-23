Weekend adoption event features furry friends

BENTONVILLE -- Best Friends Animal Society and more than 550 shelter and rescue partners have joined together for an adoption campaign, according to a news release.

The Best Friends Lifesaving Center and several Northwest Arkansas shelters will participate this weekend. All pets will be fixed, vaccinated, microchipped and ready to go home. Fees are waived at Best Friends for pets six months or older, according to the release. More information is available on bestfriends.org/nwa.

Area participants include Best Friends Lifesaving Center at 210 Prairie Lane in Bentonville, Fort Smith Animal Haven, Friends of Kitties & Kanines in Fort Smith, Paws & Claws Pet Shelter in Huntsville and Pit Ridge Rescue in Rogers and Shoal Bay Animal Haven in New Blaine, according to the release.

Recent data released by Best Friends showed in 2021 U.S. shelters saw an 8.1% increase in animal intakes that pet adoptions couldn't keep pace with, according to the release.

"Following the immense success of our National Adoption Weekend in May, which resulted in 4,529 lives saved, we couldn't wait to have a second National Adoption Weekend as soon as possible," said Julie Castle, CEO of Best Friends Animal Society.

She noted the summer months, and July in particular, are one of the highest intake months for animal shelters in America.

Animal shelters in Bella Vista and Centerton are not part of the weekend event, but offer adoptions.

Nancy Cullins, manager of the Bella Vista Animal Shelter, said the shelter was full with 26 dogs and 75 cats Friday. There are 30 cats that need to be spayed and neutered before they can be adopted, she said.

The shelter doesn't do many outside adoption events because of the heat and stress upon the animals. People can come by the shelter to adopt, she said. People are queried about what they want, then the pets are brought in one at a time to meet with potential new owners, she said.

The Centerton Animal Shelter is not experiencing any overpopulation, Mayor Bill Edwards said Friday. The center has 73 kennels for dogs and about 20 were being held, he said.

Bentonville has a contract with Centerton to bring its stray dogs to the center. Bentonville is building a city-owned shelter and Best Friends Animal Society is also building a facility in the city.

Best Friends Animal Society is a leading animal welfare organization working to end the killing of dogs and cats in America's shelters by 2025.