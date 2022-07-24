3 in delegation vote no on own earmarks

WASHINGTON -- Three members of Arkansas' congressional delegation voted against a House spending package that contained earmarks the lawmakers requested for their own districts.

In a straight party-line vote of 220-207, House Democrats last week approved the set of six federal spending bills for fiscal 2023.

All four of Arkansas' House members voted against the bill. But in siding against the measure, which provides for hundreds of billions in federal funding, U.S. Reps. Steve Womack, Rick Crawford and Bruce Westerman voted against their own earmarks that would funnel government money to specific projects in their home state.

"I've voted against my legislation many times before" when it gets lumped into "bad" bills, said Westerman of Hot Springs.

Earlier this year, the Republican submitted two highway earmark requests that would go to the Arkansas Highway Commission.

The bill that cleared the House would give each of the projects $5 million. One project would widen U.S. 270 in the Hot Springs area. Money for the other project would help build a portion of future Interstate 49 between Arkansas 22 and Interstate 40.

For his part, Womack of Rogers cited fiscal concerns. He urged a bipartisan compromise and predicted the bill would not become law in its current form. The measure now goes to the U.S. Senate, which is working to draft its own spending proposals.

If there are disagreements between the House and Senate, lawmakers can appoint a conference committee with members from both chambers to negotiate a deal.

Womack said he looks forward to a bipartisan compromise, but railed against the funding package Tuesday in a speech on the House floor. Womack, who is a member of the House Appropriations Committee, said he hoped Congress could start to reduce spending as the nation continues to face inflation.

"The bill we're debating is packed with unjustifiable spending that ignores the government's unsustainable fiscal trajectory and the historic level of inflation burdening all Americans," he said.

The spending package provides many programs with percentage increases in the double digits and included policy changes designed to increase access to abortion, he said.

"These policy changes are no-gos" and make the bill "dead in the water," he said. "They'll have to be fixed if we're going to come to some agreement."

Womack submitted nearly a dozen earmark requests for fiscal yar 2023, including one that would funnel $7 million to help fund a new access road to the Northwest Arkansas National Airport in Highfill.

Voting against the bill also meant Womack cast a vote against at least seven of his earmarks.

It's a case of Arkansas Republicans wanting to have their cake and eat it too, said Grant Tennille, chairman of the Democratic Party of Arkansas, describing the situation as dishonest politics.

"If their earmarks are approved, then they can run around and say, 'Look at what we got done.' But they never have to say 'I voted for an earmark,'" he said. "And I think that kind of behavior is precisely the reason why so many Americans have lost faith in their government."

U.S. Rep. Rosa DeLauro, a Democrat from Connecticut and chair of the House Appropriations Committee, defended the appropriation package last week. The package, she argued, would help decrease the cost of living, support small businesses and create jobs.

The package bolsters water programs in rural areas and increases affordable housing access, she said.

"When taken together, this package meets the moment at a time when so many want to see critical changes in our priorities," she said in a floor speech Tuesday. "It reaches every corner of our nation to give hardworking Americans, the middle class and the vulnerable a better shot."

Last year, DeLauro announced that the chamber would bring back earmark proposals.

With the earmarks, lawmakers are "directly meeting the needs of Americans everywhere in ways that will have a profound and a lasting impact," she said.

The main objective of earmarks is to get lawmakers to vote for a measure because they have a vested interest in seeing it passed, said Mark Harkins, senior fellow at the Government Affairs Institute at Georgetown University.

Republicans could be making a political calculation, betting that possibly alienating House Democrats will not matter because the GOP will be in control of the House come next session, he said.

If power changes in the House, he said Democrats could find themselves in the same position that Republicans face now: Voting against legislation that includes their own earmarks.

"When the tables are turned, the same is probably going to be true," Harkins said.

Crawford of Jonesboro requested earmarks that would provide money for improvements to U.S. 412 in northern Arkansas and funds to the "Future I-57 Project," which intends to create a continuous freeway linking Chicago and Little Rock, according to his office.

The appropriations package, which Crawford voted against, would give each of the projects $5 million.

Generally, he said, appropriation bills spend too much.

"There's a whole lot of fine print that gets into certain authorities, and things of that nature that tweaks policy, that we just didn't want to support," he said.

Crawford said he submits earmarks to help constituents, not for political clout.

U.S. Rep. French Hill of Little Rock has supported a ban on earmarks in the House and declined to seek earmarks for the upcoming fiscal year.