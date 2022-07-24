Agencies work on plan to help increasing number of Fort Smith homeless people

FORT SMITH -- City organizations and business leaders are working together to alleviate homelessness.

Hope Campus and Next Step Homeless Services did their annual count of homeless people in Fort Smith this winter. The two groups said in February there were 376 individuals counted as homeless, 164 of whom hadn't slept at a shelter or a friend's house the night before -- an overall 17% increase from 2021.

Homeless people were defined as those without a permanent residence or hadn't slept at a shelter or a friend's house the night before

Chris Johannides, executive director of Hope Campus, added the homeless services saw a roughly 6% increase in the people using a shelter so far in 2022 compared to the same time last year, and a 38% increase in those using transitional housing options.

Johannides and Hope Campus Board President Susan Kraft attended the city's Central Business Improvement District meeting on Tuesday to discuss what they've been doing and to hear what city businessmen think they should do better or how they can collaborate.

"We will never not have homeless folks, but if we can have an efficient, good, solid way where we're all working together to solve this problem as best we can, I want to try to do that," Kraft said. "As long as I'm on the board, that's my job, is to make sure that I'm making more friends for the Hope Campus and putting us in a position where we can do the job that you need us to do, and do the job that the city needs us to do."

Johannides noted the number of homeless people has been increasing nationally due to several issues including addiction, mental health, low wages and a lack of affordable housing. He said Hope Campus has received grant money to hire an outreach person within the next month to build relationships with downtown business owners and unsheltered people to help connect them to local services such as Next Step, the Salvation Army or the Community Service Clearing House.

Johannides said he's also preparing to apply for a U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development Continuum of Care grant, which addresses homeless people living on the street rather than in a shelter and expected to split $322 million among 125 recipients across the nation.

Johannides gave an example of how the program works.

"I'm going to use 'Phil' as an example. He's coming in and out of the campus, and he's got some mental issues. That's fine, that's all good, but eventually Phil has to be willing to get some help. Sometimes, Phil is not in the right state of mind that he wants to go get that help. We have the ability to persuade Phil to go get some help."

"We've run across a program through the district attorney where we can pay a nominal fee and we can visit with Phil, fill out some paperwork, pay a small $25 and then we can have the sheriff's department pick up Phil, and then I'll go to court with Phil and I can explain to the judge that I've known Phil three month now, he's been outside and is in danger to himself and to others," he added. "We're going to have recorded things that Phil has maybe done, and then it is our hope then that Phil will get placed into a facility, that he's going to be good for 30, 60, 90 days, get him back on his meds, whatever the story is, and then hopefully when he comes back out,we'll have a safe place for him to go to."

Johannides said Hope Campus is about to unveil a 40-bed expansion, which will strictly be used for people in programs and awaiting housing. He said Hope Campus has 86 beds.

Next Step Homeless Services is similarly planning to expand by building a shelter at 815 S. Sixth St., near Hope Campus.

Sharon Chapman, Next Step executive director, has said at city directors meetings the proposed shelter would provide noncongregate housing with 30 houses maximum on the property. The people using the services would likely be drug and alcohol free and addressing mental and physical health issues before finding employment and becoming independent, she said.

Next Step's shelter is expected to be completed by the end of 2024 and should result in Next Step closing its day room at 23 N. Sixth St. downtown, she said.

Johannides said Hope Campus is partnering with Arkansas Community Health Education to provide occupational therapy classes addressing challenges related to mental health.

He also has a private partner wanting to pay for a family reunification program, he said. He said he knows some homeless people are being bused to Fort Smith from other cities, and this program would send them to a home if they have one elsewhere. City officials are unsure of where the people are coming from and who is bringing them, but are attempting to learn more about the issue.

Police Capt. Daniel Grubbs also attended the meeting to discuss how restarting the bike officer program is also addressing homelessness downtown and along the riverfront. He said it was started in the mid-'90s with grant money, with the unit being absorbed back into general patrolling due to a staffing and funding shortage.

"We've got over 37 miles of trails between downtown and Chaffee Crossing. It's a no-brainer that you're going to have to bring back the bicycle unit," Grubbs said.

"Our vision is the bicycle unit will have four permanent officers," he added. "My vision is to have two really focused on downtown and have two focused out of Chaffee Crossing. There's been massive expansion, a lot of businesses going in there, tons of trails there. Grubbs said with the growth in the area, police officials expect to see more crime requiring more of a police presence.

Grubbs recalled when he first started patrolling for the city, there were only a handful of homeless people the department knew by name, and they stayed in the same general areas. He said it's alarming to see what it is now, but the city has seen an increase in services to address it.

"I had one perception until I went and saw Chris' operation and thought 'This dude's got it going on.' There are people that just don't have life skills, and he's going to hold them accountable, get them taught these life skills that they just weren't taught -- it's not their fault -- and get them reacclimated to society," he said.

Grubbs noted exporting homeless people to Fort Smith is exacerbating the issue, and the Police Department is working to track it. He also suggested downtown business owners place no trespassing signs and get on the same page about what they do and don't allow, which will help the Police Department better enforce situations.

"There is a good partnership," he said. "I do believe that once we get these units active, I think you're going to see a difference downtown."

