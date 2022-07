Valerie and General Turner of Jacksonville are celebrating their 55th wedding anniversary with an out-of-town trip. The couple were married July 25, 1967. She is the former Valerie McGhee and is a retired cosmetologist. He is a retired barber.

Sybil and Carl Taylor Jr. of Little Rock will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on Thursday. The couple were married July 28, 1972. She is the former Sybil Bratton and is a retired doctor's office supervisor. He is a retired diesel mechanic.