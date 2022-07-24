Arkansas Department of Transportation to present plans for replacing the Sulphur Springs Creek Bridge in Independence County

The Arkansas Department of Transportation will host online, prerecorded meetings Monday about proposed plans to replace bridges in five areas of the state.

They are:

• The Sulphur Springs Creek Bridge on Arkansas 233 in Independence County in north Arkansas, https://bit.ly/3J069aq.

• Four bridges and one structure along Arkansas 135 in Craighead and Poinsett counties in northeast Arkansas, https://bit.ly/3z5TzBV.

• The Little Piney Creek Bridge on Arkansas 56 near Violet Hill in north Arkansas, https://bit.ly/3PxyCXA.

• The Rock Creek Bridge on U.S. 71 in West Fork in Northwest Arkansas, https://bit.ly/3zrYyhH.

• The Arkansas 78 bridge over Interstate 40 in Wheatley in St. Francis County, https://bit.ly/3ooElDd.

The links are scheduled to go live on Monday, according to the Transportation Department. The public can view meeting materials and provide written comments until 4:30 p.m. Aug 8. The website will provide the same project information and handouts that would be presented at in-person meetings, the highway agency said.

A Spanish translation of the presentations will be available on the website.

Online comment forms can be submitted to the Transportation Department or by printing the form and mailing it to: Environmental Division, Arkansas Department of Transportation, 10324 Interstate 30, Little Rock, Ark. 72209.

People without internet access can call Karla Sims at (501) 569-2949 or via email at karla.sims@ardot.gov to ask questions about the proposed project.

Anyone who wants project information or special accommodations under the Americans with Disabilities Act can write to Ruby Jordan-Johnson, P.O. Box 2261, Little Rock, AR 72203- 2261, call (501) 569-2379, fax (501) 569-2009, or email environmentalpimeetings@ardot.gov. People with hearing or speech impairment may contact the Arkansas Relay System at (Voice/TTY 711). Free language assistance for Limited English Proficient individuals is available upon request.