Arkansas Department of Transportation to present plans for replacing the Sulphur Springs Creek Bridge in Independence County

by The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette | Today at 2:39 a.m.

The Arkansas Department of Transportation will host online, prerecorded meetings Monday about proposed plans to replace bridges in five areas of the state.

They are:

• The Sulphur Springs Creek Bridge on Arkansas 233 in Independence County in north Arkansas, https://bit.ly/3J069aq.

• Four bridges and one structure along Arkansas 135 in Craighead and Poinsett counties in northeast Arkansas, https://bit.ly/3z5TzBV.

• The Little Piney Creek Bridge on Arkansas 56 near Violet Hill in north Arkansas, https://bit.ly/3PxyCXA.

• The Rock Creek Bridge on U.S. 71 in West Fork in Northwest Arkansas, https://bit.ly/3zrYyhH.

• The Arkansas 78 bridge over Interstate 40 in Wheatley in St. Francis County, https://bit.ly/3ooElDd.

The links are scheduled to go live on Monday, according to the Transportation Department. The public can view meeting materials and provide written comments until 4:30 p.m. Aug 8. The website will provide the same project information and handouts that would be presented at in-person meetings, the highway agency said.

A Spanish translation of the presentations will be available on the website.

Online comment forms can be submitted to the Transportation Department or by printing the form and mailing it to: Environmental Division, Arkansas Department of Transportation, 10324 Interstate 30, Little Rock, Ark. 72209.

People without internet access can call Karla Sims at (501) 569-2949 or via email at karla.sims@ardot.gov to ask questions about the proposed project.

Anyone who wants project information or special accommodations under the Americans with Disabilities Act can write to Ruby Jordan-Johnson, P.O. Box 2261, Little Rock, AR 72203- 2261, call (501) 569-2379, fax (501) 569-2009, or email environmentalpimeetings@ardot.gov. People with hearing or speech impairment may contact the Arkansas Relay System at (Voice/TTY 711). Free language assistance for Limited English Proficient individuals is available upon request.

Print Headline: Meetings on bridge projects set online

