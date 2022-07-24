Arkansas junior unleashes personal bests in decathlon

EUGENE, Ore. -- University of Arkansas junior Ayden Owens-Delerme is on top of the world halfway through the decathlon.

Owens-Delerme, competing for Puerto Rico, leads the decathlon through five events Saturday night at the world track and field championships with 4,606 points.

Competing at Oregon's Hayward Field, where he won the NCAA title in June by matching the meet record with 8,457 points, Owens-Delerme took the first-day lead by running a personal-best 45.07 seconds in the 400 meters.

That time was a full second faster than Owens-Delerme's previous best of 46.06 that he ran at the NCAA meet and would have placed sixth in the 400 meters at the world championships.

"Tomorrow we're going to come out and we're going to represent and we're going to put on a show," Owens-Delerme said in a video posted on Arkansas' track and field Twitter account. "We're going to battle and go to war and have a good time.

"I came here to execute. I came to represent Puerto Rico. I came here to represent the Owens and Delermes, and I did that to the best of my ability. And I listened to my coach Travis Geopfert. He's the man, he's the best coach in the world.

"We're not done yet. This is unfinished business as we say. This is the decathlon. It's a test of mind, not a test of body. So we've got more to do."

Canada's Pierce LePage is second with 4,486 points -- 121 behind Owens-Delerme. U.S. athletes are third and fourth with Zachery Ziemek (4,469 points) and Kyle Garland (4,413).

Owens-Delerme also had personal-best marks of 25 feet, 3/4 inch in the long jump and 6-7 1/2 in the high jump. He ran 10.52 in the 100 meters and had a best effort of 49-11 1/2 the shot put. The decathlon concludes today with the 110-meter hurdles, discus, pole vault, javelin and 1,500.

The U.S. women pulled a shocking upset over Jamaica in the 400 relay, while the men finished second after a sloppy baton exchange that has become a ritual for that star-crossed team.

Andre De Grasse beat Marvin Bracy to the line by .07 seconds to lift Canada to the victory in the men's race in 37.48 seconds.

Bracy fell behind in the anchor leg after twice reaching back and whiffing on the exchange from Elijah Hall, who went tumbling to the ground after he finally got the stick into his teammate's hand.

The U.S. women, a clear underdog to a Jamaican team that had won all but one of the six sprint medals at this meet, pulled the upset when Twanisha Terry held off 200 gold medalist Shericka Jackson for a .04-second victory.

The American team, which also included Melissa Jefferson, Abby Steiner and Jenna Prandini, finished in 41.14.

Jamaica's fate might have been sealed on a messy first pass between Kemba Nelson and Elaine Thompson-Herah. With Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce running the third leg, Jamaica came into this with all three members of the team that swept the 100 meters last weekend and both members of the 1-2 finish in the 200. The U.S. had taken all six medals in the men's 100 and 200.

Though the U.S. men will walk away with a medal this time -- they'd been shut out in six of the last 13 worlds and three of the last four Olympics -- this can't be framed as anything but an unsatisfactory result.

De Grasse, the Olympic champion at 200 meters, could barely walk up his stairs four weeks ago while recovering from covid-19. He didn't make it through 100-meter heats last weekend and pulled out of the 200 altogether.

He won the gold medal with a team that also included Aaron Brown, who finished seventh in the 200 and eighth in the 100; Jerome Blake, who didn't make the final in either; and Brendon Rodney, who was part of Canada's relay pool.

Meanwhile, the U.S., apparently buoyed by a solid race in prelims the day earlier, put out the same lineup and left a bunch of its medalists from earlier in the week -- Trayvon Bromell, Erriyon Knighton, Kenny Bednarek and the injured Fred Kerley -- on the bench.

Arkansas junior Yovienny Mota, competing for Venezuela, ran 13.114 in the 100-meter hurdles and missed advancing to the semifinals by .001 seconds.

Cindy Sember, an All-American at Michigan who competes for Great Britain and trains in Fayetteville with Razorbacks assistant coach Chris Johnson, ran 12.67 to advance to the 100 hurdles semifinals. The semifinals and final will be today.

Arkansas Democrat-Gazette sports writer Bob Holt contributed to this report