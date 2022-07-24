Author wins Democrat nod in Maryland

ANNAPOLIS, Md. -- Bestselling author Wes Moore won the Democratic primary for Maryland governor on Friday, setting up a general election contest against Republican Dan Cox, a hard-line conservative endorsed by former President Donald Trump.

Moore, former CEO of an anti-poverty nonprofit, defeated a long list of other high-profile Democrats, including former Labor Secretary Tom Perez and Peter Franchot, the state's longtime comptroller.

Moore will face Cox, a right-wing member of the Maryland House of Delegates. Cox promoted Trump's election claims, organized buses to Washington for the "Stop the Steal" rally on Jan. 6, 2021, and tweeted during the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol that then-Vice President Mike Pence was a "traitor."

A political novice, Moore was boosted in his campaign by Oprah Winfrey, who hosted a virtual fundraiser for him. He also had the support of U.S. Rep. Steny Hoyer of Maryland, the No. 2 House Democrat.

It took until Friday to call the Democratic primary for Moore because the margins were tighter and a larger number of mail ballots were cast in the race. Maryland law prohibits counties from opening mail ballots until the Thursday after election day.

Republican Gov. Larry Hogan, who was prohibited from running for a third consecutive term, will not vote for him in November, his spokesperson said Wednesday.

Trump gloated over Cox's success over Kelly Schulz on Tuesday night, writing in a statement, "RINO Larry Hogan's Endorsement doesn't seem to be working out so well for his heavily favored candidate."

Hogan shot back Wednesday, tweeting that "Trump lost Republicans the White House, the House, and the Senate." He said Trump will "cost us a Governor's seat in Maryland where I ran 45 points ahead of him."

Jim Dornan, a Republican political strategist with experience in Maryland politics, described Cox's victory in the primary as "a disaster" for down-ballot GOP candidates relying on a strong gubernatorial nominee to draw voters to the polls.

Still, the fact that Hogan's handpicked successor lost to a Trump-backed rival is an ominous sign for any national political ambitions Hogan may have, said Todd Eberly, a political science professor at St. Mary's College of Maryland.

Democrats have long viewed Cox as the weaker candidate in a general election. The Democratic Governors Association went so far as to spend more than $1 million to air an ad intended to help Cox in the Republican primary by stressing his Trump endorsement.

Maryland Senate President Bill Ferguson said he and Hogan could sit down and negotiate.

"While it may be politically advantageous for the Democrats for that to be the case, I do worry what it means to have somebody who has such extreme views have a platform for the next four months," Ferguson said.