Back-to-school fairs set in Washington County

FARMINGTON -- Parents preparing for another school year will have the opportunity to visit three back-to-school events to pick up new shoes, backpacks and other items for their children.

The events will start July 30 with Parent Up, a back-to-school resource fair sponsored by Altrusa International of Washington County.

The Farmington Back-to School Bonanza and Lincoln Back-to School Bonanza will be held Aug. 4.

Altrusa's Parent Up Event

Harps Food Stores is partnering with Altrusa for its Parent Up event, and the free, drive-through resource fair will offer new backpacks, school supplies and books.

In western Washington County, the resource fair will be 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. July 30 in the parking lot behind Prairie Grove Elementary School.

A second location and time has been added this year: 9-11 a.m., July 30 at Greenland Elementary School, 200 N. Sandy.

At the Prairie Grove event, children will be offered free backpacks filled with school supplies and bags of snacks and personal hygiene items in addition to a free sack lunch and an age-appropriate book for each child.

"It is a pleasure to bring this event to children and their parents every year to help prepare for a new school year with supplies," said Jenn Vinson, president of the organization.

This is the 10th Parent Up event. In the first nine years, the group has given away more than 1,000 backpacks loaded with school supplies and more than 500 snack packs and 600 personal care packs as well as nearly 1,000 books to children from Prairie Grove, Lincoln, Farmington, Greenland and West Fork.

Altrusa International of Washington County Inc. is a local community service organization dedicated to organizing and assisting events to address needs in local communities.

In addition to Harps, other sponsors are Altrusa International Foundation, Centennial Bank, Ozarks Electric Cooperative, Bank of Fayetteville, Packaging Specialties and Business Owners Management Association (BOMA).

Farmington Bonanza

Farmington's Back-to-School Bonanza will be held from 4-7 p.m. Aug. 4 at Farmington United Methodist Church, 355 Southwinds Road.

The bonanza, sponsored by the Methodist church, is free to kindergarten-12th grade students in need for the school year.

Parents are asked to register by going to the church website, www.farmingtonumc.net.

Mary Jane Silva, who coordinates the event for the church, said children who are registered will have a pair of shoes reserved for them.

After two years as a drive-through event because of covid-19, the church is returning to an in-person bonanza. Doors open at 4 p.m., and families can line up outside until that time. Once they come in, families will be able to go to the different stations in the church.

In addition to a new pair of tennis shoes, children will receive underwear, socks and backpacks. Hair stylists will be on site to give free haircuts. The medical clinic, ARCare, will have a mobile unit to give kindergarten vaccinations and physicals, as well as other physicals required.

Families also will receive a free pizza to take home for dinner and a box of food from the NWA Food Bank.

Many volunteers will be on hand to help that evening, including church members, spirit squads from Farmington schools, members of Boy Scout Troop 555 and others from the community.

"I think the need will be great this year, and we hope that we can save families a little bit at back-to-school time," Silva said. "We hope that any families in need will come. You don't have to be from Farmington. You can be from anywhere. We really hope they register."

Lincoln Bonanza

Lincoln's Back-to-School Bonanza, sponsored by Central United Methodist Church and Lincoln Bright Futures, will be held from 4-7 p.m. Aug. 4 at Lincoln Elementary School.

Preregistration is required, and the deadline to register is July 22. A link to the registration form is available on the Lincoln Consolidated School District's Facebook page. For updates about the bonanza, go to the Bright Futures Lincoln Facebook page.

Those who show up and have not preregistered will be able to pick up their child's items on a separate day at Central United Methodist Church.

Church member Judy Cohea said parents will come into the cafeteria that day, pick up the family's reserved backpacks and shoes and then be able to visit the different vendors in the room. These vendors will include the Washington County Sheriff's Office (offering identification cards), West Washington Clinic, Dr. Beaver's dental clinic, Head Start, HIPPY and Aramark food service to sign up for the free and low-reduced meal program.

Cohea said the church and Lincoln Bright Futures helped around 250 children last year. As of July 14, 200 children had already preregistered for the 2022 bonanza, Cohea said.

"We encourage people to get registered and come out and enjoy the event," she added.