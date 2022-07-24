Bankruptcy watch

ADONA Dustin Williams, 363 Thien Road, July 18, 2022, Chapter 7.
Stephanie Williams, 363 Thien Road, July 18, 2022, Chapter 7.
ALEXANDER Toquata Tappin, 13492 Alexis Drive, July 14, 2022, Chapter 13.
Diana Marie Harris, 216 Glassrock Drive, July 14, 2022, Chapter 7.
Heather A. Proctor, 1812 Debswood Drive, July 19, 2022, Chapter 13.
Rebecca J. Freeman, 9511 Ark. 5 North, Lot 53, July 19, 2022, Chapter 13.
ALPENA John H. Byrd, 3063 WPA Road, July 19, 2022, Chapter 13.
Summer A. Byrd, 3063 WPA Road, July 19, 2022, Chapter 13.
ASH FLAT Charles Houston Sellers, 68 Hubble Creek Road, July 15, 2022, Chapter 7.
BATESVILLE Marvin Ray Sneed, 294 Rim Rock Road, July 18, 2022, Chapter 13.
Tracy H. Anthony, 5710 White Drive, July 18, 2022, Chapter 13.
Tammy S. Anthony, 5710 White Drive, July 18, 2022, Chapter 13.
BELLA VISTA Blake Welch, 28 Hessle Circle, July 14, 2022, Chapter 7.
BENTON Aeson Welch, 2600 E. Longhills, Apt. 312, July 20, 2022, Chapter 13.
BENTONVILLE Joseph Henry Vollmar, 3101 SW Harbin Ave., Apt 1, July 14, 2022, Chapter 13.
Jason Duane Parker, 2905 S. West Windrift Avenue Unit 1, July 19, 2022, Chapter 7.
Renae Marie Rose, 1105 S.E. Sara Drive, Apt. C, July 20, 2022, Chapter 7.
BISMARCK Lauren A. Nelson, 1099 Edgewood Drive, July 18, 2022, Chapter 7.
BLYTHEVILLE Garrett James Casey, 5641 N. County Road 917, July 14, 2022, Chapter 13.
Jessica Elizabeth Casey, 5641 N. County Road 917, July 14, 2022, Chapter 13.
BONO Kerry D. Wall, 305 CR 127, July 19, 2022, Chapter 7.
Brittany L. Wall, 305 CR 127, July 19, 2022, Chapter 7.
CABOT Ashlee Nicole Langston, 24 Sagebrush Lane, July 15, 2022, Chapter 7.
Aaron John Butler, 78 Liberty St., Apt. B, July 15, 2022, Chapter 7.
CENTERVILLE Darrell George, P.O. Box 162, July 14, 2022, Chapter 13.
Teresa George, P.O. Box 162, July 14, 2022, Chapter 13.
CHEROKEE VILLAGE Spencer Dean Rushin Sr., 8 Acoma Trace, July 20, 2022, Chapter 7.
Debra Leigh Rushin, 8 Acoma Trace, July 20, 2022, Chapter 7.
CONWAY Maria R. Baker, 226 Skunk Hollow Road, July 15, 2022, Chapter 13.
Juanita Nelson, 10 Ashley Lane, July 19, 2022, Chapter 13.
COTTON PLANT Carl Glenn Thomas, 428 S. Sycamore, July 15, 2022, Chapter 13.
DE WITT Summer L. Johnson, 1200 W. 16th St., Apt. A, July 20, 2022, Chapter 13.
DESHA Donald Crispell, 50 Foxwood Place, July 20, 2022, Chapter 7.
EL DORADO Keisha Renee Sims, 144 Razorback Road, July 15, 2022, Chapter 13.
EMERSON Sharon Denise Hanson, 400 Teddy St., July 19, 2022, Chapter 13.
FORDYCE Raymond Warner, 701 S. Main St., July 19, 2022, Chapter 13.
Terisa Warner, 701 S. Main St., July 19, 2022, Chapter 13.
FORT SMITH Jade Olsen, 1621 S. L St. Apt. 5, July 15, 2022, Chapter 13.
Brian Keith Ramsey, 4809 S. 28th St., July 18, 2022, Chapter 13.
GRAVETTE Seth Andrew Webb, 14305 W. Ark. 102, July 19, 2022, Chapter 7.
Seanna Sheree Webb, 14305 W. Ark. 102, July 19, 2022, Chapter 7.
GREENBRIER Sandy Jean Branch, 97 Mountain Drive, July 15, 2022, Chapter 13.
HAMPTON Jerry Wayne Strickland, 693 Calhoun 18, July 14, 2022, Chapter 13.
HARRISBURG Cindy Jo Baty, 7314 Old Military Lane, July 20, 2022, Chapter 13.
HEBER SPRINGS Memory O. Luttrell, 1600 Heber Springs Road West, July 19, 2022, Chapter 13.
HOT SPRINGS Chrystal Nave, 117 Lookout Point, C-11, July 15, 2022, Chapter 7.
Ethan Goessman, 119 Oak St., Apt. 312, July 15, 2022, Chapter 7.
Tony Pike, P.O. Box 3251, July 15, 2022, Chapter 7.
Patrick Casey Sweet, 401 Oaklawn St., July 19, 2022, Chapter 13.
Stephanie E. Sharifi, 106 York Place, July 18, 2022, Chapter 13.
JACKSONVILLE JoAnn Price, 18 Woodbriar Drive, July 14, 2022, Chapter 13.
Kasie Matthews, 2151 Hamilton St., Apt 2C, July 15, 2022, Chapter 13.
Gregory E. Jones, 285 Randall Drive, July 15, 2022, Chapter 13.
Charlotte Y. Cole, 220 Caddo Trail, July 20, 2022, Chapter 7.
JONESBORO Ruth Ann Curtis, 5311 CR 780, July 14, 2022, Chapter 7.
LaSonya Roche Long, 1307 Medallion Circle, July 14, 2022, Chapter 13.
Carol Ann Scott, 4800 Reserve Blvd., Apt. D-12, July 14, 2022, Chapter 13.
Terra L. Wade, 3100 Creekview Court, July 19, 2022, Chapter 7.
Michael Collins Webb, 1108 Oak Meadow Drive, July 19, 2022, Chapter 7.
Billy Joe Rucker Jr., 151 CR 756, July 20, 2022, Chapter 13.
LITTLE ROCK Michele Diedra Oliver-Ingram, 2524 W. 13th St., July 14, 2022, Chapter 13.
Aunna L. Jines, 6908 Sparks Road, July 14, 2022, Chapter 13.
Raequebra James, 8500 Michael Court, Apt. 117, July 14, 2022, Chapter 13.
Devoris Lockhart, 2118 Scotty Court, July 14, 2022, Chapter 7.
Nickhera Craig, 2118 Scotty Court, July 14, 2022, Chapter 7.
Shawn Ray Hefner, 111 Copper Circle, July 14, 2022, Chapter 13.
Julyia Leigh Hefner, 111 Copper Circle, July 14, 2022, Chapter 13.
Tanisha M. Clinkscale, 6809 Azalea Drive, July 15, 2022, Chapter 13.
Beverly A. Hunter, 7 Nantucket Circle, July 15, 2022, Chapter 13.
Adrienne Allen, 8215 W. 24th, July 15, 2022, Chapter 7.
Deborah L. Adams, 77 Westfield Loop, July 15, 2022, Chapter 13.
Niki S. Vinson, 5 Somerton Court, Apt. 1, July 15, 2022, Chapter 7.
Melanie Elizabeth Medley, 9 Utica Lane, July 15, 2022, Chapter 13.
Kimberly Pitts-Gilreath, 6504 Blue Bird Drive, July 15, 2022, Chapter 13.
Erica S Johnson, 17208 E. Mail Route Road, July 17, 2022, Chapter 13.
Sara Hale, 114 Brookside Drive, July 18, 2022, Chapter 7.
Joseph O. Gaiser, 14 Blue Stem Cove., July 19, 2022, Chapter 13.
Benjamin Wilburn, 5119 Timberland Drive, July 20, 2022, Chapter 13.
Sharonda Frantrece Powell, 4714 Stratton Ave., July 20, 2022, Chapter 13.
Melvin D. Green, 10123 Dobby Drive, July 20, 2022, Chapter 13.
John H. Lovelace Jr., 18 W. Windsor Drive, July 20, 2022, Chapter 13.
Yahkeyi Lovelace, 18 W. Windsor Drive, July 20, 2022, Chapter 13.
Flann M. McKeever, 72 Berkshire Drive, July 20, 2022, Chapter 7.
MABELVALE Margaret M. Smith, 11500 Chicot Road, Lot 115, July 20, 2022, Chapter 7.
MAGNOLIA Ashely N. Reed, 505 E. Columbia St., July 19, 2022, Chapter 7.
MALVERN Jamesina Lynne Scribner, 449 Copperhead Drive, July 15, 2022, Chapter 13.
Kevin Allen Draper, 12723 U.S. 270, July 19, 2022, Chapter 13.
Bethany Isabell Rose Draper, 12723 U.S. 270, July 19, 2022, Chapter 13.
MARION Princess Parnell, 713 L.H. Polk, July 18, 2022, Chapter 13.
MC GEHEE Brenda Faye Jones, 301 Robinhood Lane, July 20, 2022, Chapter 13.
MC NEIL Valerie Michelle Jones, 1173 Columbia Road 62 West, July 20, 2022, Chapter 13.
MC RAE Stephen Blount, 920 W. Vinity Road, July 14, 2022, Chapter 13.
Melissa Blount, 920 W. Vinity Road, July 14, 2022, Chapter 13.
MCGEHEE Neikki R. Mosby, 1006 Thompson St., July 14, 2022, Chapter 13.
MONTICELLO Kashenna Latrice Block, 229 New-Light Road, July 14, 2022, Chapter 13.
Jason Huskey, 514 E. Bolling Ave., July 14, 2022, Chapter 13.
Zara Huskey, 514 E. Bolling Ave, July 14, 2022, Chapter 13.
MOUNTAIN HOME Kevin J. Brockmeyer, 2075 Ark. 5 North, N0. 10, July 15, 2022, Chapter 7.
Michael Lapio, 426 Cooper St., July 19, 2022, Chapter 13.
MOUNTAIN VIEW William Thomas Boles III, P.O. Box 2593, July 14, 2022, Chapter 7.
Rebecca Michele Boles, P.O. Box 2593, July 14, 2022, Chapter 7.
MOUNTAINBURG Sherrye Vickers, 18028 Boston Mountain Road, July 15, 2022, Chapter 7.
NORTH LITTLE ROCK Dina Taylor, 14208 Chesterfield Circle, July 14, 2022, Chapter 13.
Carl Morrow, 5410 McMurtrey Drive, July 15, 2022, Chapter 7.
Rachel Morrow, 5410 McMurtrey Drive, July 15, 2022, Chapter 7.
Ke'Neith R. Jones, 4600 N. Vine St., July 18, 2022, Chapter 13.
Marcus E. Williams, 12209 Amaranth Drive, July 18, 2022, Chapter 13.
Natania S. Mohn, 4901 Augusta Circle, Apt. H, July 18, 2022, Chapter 13.
David Bond-Martin, 1921 Broken Arrow Drive, July 19, 2022, Chapter 13.
Buddy Bond-Martin, 1921 Broken Arrow Drive, July 19, 2022, Chapter 13.
Bernica C. Tackett, 12009 Paul Eells Road, Apt. 101, July 19, 2022, Chapter 7.
Brenda C. Williams, 609 Rose Lane, July 19, 2022, Chapter 13.
Alicia Turner, 4019 Mellene Drive, July 19, 2022, Chapter 13.
Bennie Ray Williams Jr., 4122 Burks Ave., July 20, 2022, Chapter 13.
Christopher Harriell, 1109 Brantley Ave., July 20, 2022, Chapter 7.
Britney Campbell, 2600 John Ashley Drive, Apt. E101, July 20, 2022, Chapter 13.
Carol Morris, 4620 West Drive, July 20, 2022, Chapter 7.
Jeffery Morris, 4620 West Drive, July 20, 2022, Chapter 7.
OMAHA Robert L. Miller, P.O. Box 37, July 15, 2022, Chapter 13.
Phyllis J. Miller, P.O. Box 37, July 15, 2022, Chapter 13.
PARAGOULD Addie R. Roach, 602 E. Court St., July 18, 2022, Chapter 7.
Lisa Karen Allison, 306 W. Ruby St., July 20, 2022, Chapter 7.
PINE BLUFF Claude Green, 502 S. Florida St., July 14, 2022, Chapter 13.
Mercedes B. Ganter, 4323 S. Olive St., July 19, 2022, Chapter 7.
Eric Delmar Hall, 1207 W. 30th Ave., July 19, 2022, Chapter 7.
Norma Henderson, 4601 S. Main, July 19, 2022, Chapter 13.
POCAHONTAS David Eugene Burgess, P.O. Box 614, July 20, 2022, Chapter 13.
PORTLAND Tina D. Polite, P.O. Box 352, July 20, 2022, Chapter 7.
RAVENDEN Britney Nicole Dunham, 660 N. Ackerson St., July 19, 2022, Chapter 13.
Brandon James Dunham, 660 N. Ackerson St., July 19, 2022, Chapter 13.
RISON Kendrick Lamar Whitaker, PO Box 551, July 15, 2022, Chapter 13.
Ledra Dianne Whitaker, P.O. Box 551, July 15, 2022, Chapter 13.
ROGERS Serah Marie Barrett, 4000 S. Dixieland Road, Apt J101, July 14, 2022, Chapter 13.
ROYAL Patricia F. Claypool, 123 Pinegrove Lane, July 15, 2022, Chapter 7.
RUDY Kameron Quinalty, 7223 Ark. 282, July 19, 2022, Chapter 7.
SHERIDAN Morgan Parker, 705 N. Rose St., July 15, 2022, Chapter 7.
Cody Parker, 705 N. Rose St., July 15, 2022, Chapter 7.
SHERWOOD Kenneth R. Feuerbacher, 3470 E. Kiehl, Apt. 7009, July 14, 2022, Chapter 7.
SPRINGDALE Ruby Perez, 1112 Tolleson Loop Unit B, July 15, 2022, Chapter 13.
Maribel Juarez, 2761 Wyandotte Ave., July 18, 2022, Chapter 7.
Sheila L. Brooks, 2706 S. 43rd Place, July 19, 2022, Chapter 7.
TEXARKANA Jahnell Fraser, 333 Links Dr., Apt. 910, July 20, 2022, Chapter 13.
Calandra Lock-Fraser, 333 Links Dr., Apt. 910, July 20, 2022, Chapter 13.
TILLAR Dennis Morgan, 286 Wolf Project, July 18, 2022, Chapter 13.
VALLEY SPRINGS Joshua Alfrey, 1282 M.C. 5004, July 19, 2022, Chapter 13.
VAN BUREN Tammy Fuchs, 604 Vine St., July 14, 2022, Chapter 13.
Mathew Fuchs, 604 Vine St., July 14, 2022, Chapter 13.
Alexa Tula, 6168 N. Ark. 59, July 19, 2022, Chapter 7.
Lawrence Palmatary, 404 S. 41st, July 20, 2022, Chapter 7.
Thelma Palmatary, 404 S. 41st, July 20, 2022, Chapter 7.
WEST HELENA Lynda Annette House, 61 Philips Road, July 18, 2022, Chapter 13.
WEST MEMPHIS Eugene Edwards, 1215 S. McAuley Drive, July 19, 2022, Chapter 13.
Bernice Lovett Edwards, 1215 S. Mcauley Drive, July 19, 2022, Chapter 13.
Marcus Lee Neely, 1510 E. Arrington Drive, July 20, 2022, Chapter 13.
WHITE HALL Carolyn Faye Walls, 5805 W. Mosley St., July 14, 2022, Chapter 7.
Brian Dale Bramlett, 300 Turner, July 14, 2022, Chapter 7.
Jeffery Scott Bost, 205 Cooper Street, July 14, 2022, Chapter 7.
Elmerene Jeannie Eastwood, 105 E. Hart Dr., July 15, 2022, Chapter 13.