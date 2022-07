The following burglaries are from reports collected from the Little Rock and North Little Rock police departments. The names listed are of those who reported a burglary and the dates are when the crime is believed to have taken place. Cammack Village data are not included.

Little Rock

72202

• 900 W. Daisy Gatson Bates Dr., residential, Kai Brice, 12 a.m. July 4, property valued at $1,501.

• 1509 W. Daisy Gatson Bates Dr., commercial, Uncle T's Foodmart, 2:42 a.m. July 20, property valued at $101.

72204

• 1700 John Barrow Road, residential, Cassandra Crawford, 4 p.m. July 18, property valued at $500.

•3124 W. 11th St., residential, Annetta Fairchild, 6 p.m. July 20, property valued at $868.

72205

• 6401 Sandpiper Dr., residential, Tyanna Brown, 12 a.m. July 18, property value unknown.

• 2920 W. Capitol Ave., residential, Ashley Luttrell, 12:18 p.m. July 18, property valued at $790.

• 416 S. University Ave., commercial, Xfinity, 1:37 a.m. July 20, property value unknown.

72206

• 200 E. 27th St., residential, Ida Hunt, 11:12 p.m. July 16, property valued at $1,835.

• 1320 W. 23rd St., residential, Daniel Garcia, 4:13 p.m. July 19, property valued at $965.

•1520 W. 34th St., residential, Gloria Nelson, 6:51 p.m. July 21, property valued at $3,801.

72209

• 8415 Scott Hamilton Dr., commercial, Midsouth Filter, 1:38 p.m. July 16, property valued at $499.

• 8204 Dreher Lane, residential, Tatiana Munoz, 3:56 a.m. July 17, property valued at $230.

• 4812 Terra Vista Cir., Kimberly Randall, 2:45 a.m. July 20, property value unknown.

• 8712 Community Road, residential, Debra Whitfield, 8: 54 a.m. July 20, property value unknown.

72210

• 1 Falcon Ct., residential, Joneisha Robinson, 4 a.m. July 17, property valued at $230.

• 13420 Otter Creek Pkwy, commercial, Quick Fuel Mart, 1:55 a.m. July 19, property valued at $393.

• 34 Nandina Cir., residential, Raven Meadows, 2:18 p.m. July 20, property value unknown.

72211

•303 S. Bowman Road, residential, Jesse Light, 10 a.m. July 21, property valued at $4,000.

72227

• 117 White Oak Lane, residential, Chris Shenoe, 2:21 a.m. July 17, property value unknown.

North Little Rock

72113

•6012 Crystal Hill Road, commercial, Red Devil Liquor, 1:10 a.m. July 17, property valued at $15,023.

72114

•1501 N. Orange St., residential, Michael McJoy, 9:30 p.m. July 15, property valued at $1,550.

•75 Riverfront Dr., residential, Charles Allen, 7 p.m. July 18, property valued at $550.

•408 W. 20th St., residential, Anthony Perry, 6:22 p.m. July 19, property valued at $30,000.

72116

•5135 Velvet Ridge Dr., residential, William Autery, 5 p.m. July 19, property valued at $200.

72117

•4272 E. 43rd St., commercial, 1 Way Automotive, 3:45 a.m. July 15, property valued at $2,939.

•1009 Roseclair Dr., residential, Selena Smith, 1:30 p.m. July 15, property valued at $1,800.

•1301 McNeil Dr., commercial, ARTG Evironmental, 4 p.m. July 16, property valued at $165,000.

•9202 Highway 165, residential, Chynna Davis, 8 a.m. Juy 17, property valued at $600.

72118

•2611 W. 58th St., residential, Melissa Forrester, 10:30 a.m. July 15, property valued at $575.

•4801 Allen St., residential, Winton Burnett, 1:45 p.m. July 16, property valued at $6,000.

•201 Goalie Road, residential, Ava Horton, 11 a.m. July 19, property valued at $140.

•1 Championship Dr., commercial, NLR Animal Shelter, 4:27 a.m. July 21, property valued at $100.