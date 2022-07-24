Business people

BANKING

Batesville-based Citizens Bank has announced the promotion of Kevin Anders, who will be serving as vice president of retail training.

CONSULTING

Environmental consultant CTEH has added Charles Connolly, PMP, to its team of scientific experts, promoted Brendon Bailey to vice president of strategy and innovation and April Steger to director of sales.

GAMBLING

Chris Ho has joined the Oaklawn management team as vice president of marketing.

LOGISTICS

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. has appointed Shelley Simpson as president of the company.

