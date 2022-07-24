Editor's Note: At press time, the following events and meetings were known to be still scheduled. Organizers or appropriate officials are encouraged to contact Sandra Hope at shope@pbcommercial.com to make additions or changes.

Sunday, July 24

Tea party to honor local women

The 2022 Cupcakes & Conversations Tea Party will recognize several area women at 4 p.m. July 24 at the family life center of Pine Hill Missionary Baptist Church, 2101 W. Reeker St. Honorees include Sammia Thomas, Debra Allen, Robbie Williams, Annette Dove, Demetria Walker, and Margarette Williams. The guest speaker will be Tammy Shelton. The honorees lead, pray, change lives, motivate, encourage, inspire, and are women who win, according to a news release.

New Community sets event

New Community Church, 321 N. Birch St., will host its Kingdom Building program at 6 p.m. Sunday. The special speaker will be Wanda Murry, a member of New Community, according to a news release.

Kings Highway hosts concert

Kings Highway Missionary Baptist Church, 2312 Fluker St., will celebrate its 62nd annual Inspirational Adult Choir Concert at 3 p.m. July 24. The speaker will be the Rev. Glenn Barnes, pastor of Pine Hill Missionary Baptist Church. Everyone is invited to attend the concert in person or on Facebook. The theme is "Singing Praises Unto our God," Psalm 105:2. The Rev. Anthony J. Howard is the pastor at Kings Highway.

Underway

ASC to present Cinderella

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas will host "Rodgers + Hammerstein's Cinderella" at 2 p.m. July 24; 7:30 p.m. July 29-30; and 2 p.m. July 31. "The smart and beautiful young Ella lives in the care of her wicked, self-absorbed stepmother Madame and Madame's two daughters, Charlotte and Gabrielle...Meanwhile, in another part of the kingdom, Prince Topher is trying to find himself and learn his place in the kingdom," according to the news release. Director Lindsey Collins and co-director Joel Anderson will lead the cast of "Cinderella." Tickets are $20 for ASC members and seniors, and $25 for nonmembers. To purchase tickets, visit asc701.org, call (870) 536-3375, or purchase in person. For details, contact Collins at lcollins@asc701.org or (870) 536-3375.

Monday, July 25

A&P finance panel to meet

The Pine Bluff Advertising and Promotion Commission's finance committee will meet at noon July 25 at the A&P office, 623 S. Main St., according to a news release. Details: Betty Brown, A&P administrative assistant, bbrown@explorepinebluff.com or (870) 534-2121.

Retired federal employees to meet

Chapter 287 of NARFE (National Association of Retired Federal Employees) will meet at 11:30 a.m. July 25 at the Donald W. Reynolds Community Services Building, 211 W. Third Ave. The guest speaker will be Sheron Weiss, a certified diabetic educator. Waymond Meins is the chapter president, according to a news release.

Beginning Monday, July 25

LIHEAP available for utility aid

Officials with the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) will begin accepting applications July 25 for help with summer cooling bills, including those from Entergy Arkansas and other utilities. This assistance will be available through Sept. 30 or until funds run out. LIHEAP is funded through the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and is designed to lower the energy burden for low-income households, according to a news release from Entergy. The program is offered in all 75 counties through community-based organizations. Details: https://www.adeq.state.ar.us/energy/assistance/caad.aspx .

Olive Branch sets Vacation Bible School

Olive Branch Baptist Church, 5130 Bobo Road, will host Vacation Bible School from 6-8:30 p.m. July 25-29. At 5:30 p.m., a light meal will be served. The students will participate in interactive Bible lessons, worksheets, crafts, music and games. A closing program and homemade ice cream fellowship is planned for 7:30 p.m. July 29. Everyone is welcome to attend, according to a news release. Classes are provided for children three years old through sixth grade. An adult class is offered by Mike Powell, pastor, and Ed McCall, according to director Amy Parker.

Neighborhood Watch Groups to meet

The Pine Bluff Police Department announced the Neighborhood Watch meetings have resumed and residents are urged to attend July events: East Harding and Belmont/Broadmoor meets July 25 at 6 p.m. at Mt. Harmony Baptist Church, 812 E. Harding Ave. University Park meets July 28 at 6 p.m. at Family Community Development Center, 1001 N. Palm St. Details: Alicia Dorn at adorn@pbpd.org or Chief Lloyd Franklin Sr. at lfranklin@pbpd.org.

Tuesday, July 26

Neighborhood enhancement meeting set

Go Forward Pine Bluff and the Pine Bluff Urban Renewal agency invites the community to another Neighborhood Enhancement Strategy meeting. The event will be held at 5:30 p.m. July 26 at Family Church of Pine Bluff, 2309 S. Poplar St., in the fellowship hall. Residents, Realtors, real estate developers and interested home buyers are invited, according to a news release.

Civic panel sets conference call

The Civic Auditorium Complex Commission will meet by conference call at noon July 26. Interested participants should call the Pine Bluff Convention Center, (870) 536-7600 or email bdavis@pinebluff.com or tlrashpinebluff.com requesting to join the conference call. Staff will email participants the information needed to join the call, according to a news release.

Chamber plans Business After Hours

The Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce will host Taco Tuesday Business After House Event at 5 p.m. July 26 at the Avenue on Main, 201 S. Main St. Tacos will be three for $15 and the event will include drinks and networking, according to the Chamber newsletter.

Game on Main set

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas invites 5th-12th graders to a biweekly program at The ARTSpace on Main, 623 S. Main St., Tuesday, July 26, from 3:30-6 p.m. Game on Main provides students with a fun space to socialize with friends and express their creativity with a variety of games. This event will feature strategy and role-playing games as well as classic games like Guess Who, Uno and chess. Game on Main is facilitated by ASC staff members Kayla Earnest and Matthew Howard. This is a free community program, and no registration is required. For more information, contact Howard at mhoward@asc701.org or (870) 536-3375.

Beginning Tuesday, July 26

Barraque Street church sets VBS

Barraque Street Missionary Baptist Church, 1800 W. Pullen St., will present Vacation Bible School from 6-8 p.m. July 26-28. The adult class will have a guest teacher Rev. Gary Noble, discipleship pastor at Longley Baptist Church. Special emphasis periods will feature the Rev. Kevin Crumpton Sr., pastor of Pilgrim Rest Missionary Baptist Church on July 26 and the Rev. Victor Patterson, pastor of Payne Chapel AME Zion Church on July 27, according to Stuff in The Bluff.com. VBS will offer something for everyone from ages 2 to 92. Each night will conclude with snacks to go. "Because we are still fighting the harmful effects of covid-19, we will remain socially distant, conduct temperature checks and require masks of everyone" according to the release. Details: barraquestreetbaptistchurch@gmail.com, https://barraquestmbc.org/Home or (870) 536-0582.

Wednesday, July 27

1st Trinity to hold giveaway

The CityServe Gift Ministry of First Trinity Church of God in Christ, 800 Catalpa St., will hold a giveaway from 10 a.m. to noon July 27. Items will include household goods, lawn equipment, home decor, personal hygiene products, covid-19 supplies, and other miscellaneous goods. The merchandise will be given away to the public on a first come-first served basis, according to a news release.

Library to present award

The Pine Bluff Main Library, 600 S. Main St., will host the 2022 Rosemary Preston Gross' children's awards ceremony from noon to 1:30 p.m. July 27. Each student is a winner and will receive awards. For reading the most books, one senior graduate will be awarded a $500 scholarship for college, according to a news release.

Housing board to meet

The Housing Authority of the city of Pine Bluff will hold its board of commissioners' meeting at 6 p.m. July 27 at Colonial Steakhouse, 111 W. Eighth Ave. Details: (870) 541-0706.

Korean War veterans to be honored

The 69th anniversary of the end of hostilities of the Korean War will be commemorated at 9 a.m. July 27 at the Korean War Monument at the MacArthur Museum of Arkansas Military History at Little Rock. Two veterans will be honored in a ceremony on the second floor of the museum and followed by the wreath laying at the Korean War Monument on the museum grounds. Floyd Brantley, a Korean War veteran as well as a World War II veteran and Vietnam War veteran, will give the veteran keynote address, and Lumas Kendrick Sr., a Korean War veteran, will give the opening prayer. The Korean American Federation president, the Rev. Naomi Rogers, is also scheduled to speak. The ceremony is open to the public and will be broadcast via Facebook live at https://www.facebook.com/ADVAVets/ under events.

Wednesday, July 27

Through Wednesday, July 27

Lakeside, St. Luke set summer camp

Lakeside United Methodist Church, 1500 S. Olive St., and St. Luke United Methodist Church, 32 School St., will host a summer day camp through July 27 for children in first through fifth grade. Sessions will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Thursday. Project Transformation Arkansas will sponsor the camp. Activities will include games, arts, recreation, and reading. Meals will be provided by TOPPS Inc. Registration is $20 per child or $50 per family. Parents may sign up their children at https://ptark.force.com/registration/s/ or by calling either church, according to a flier on the mayor's Facebook page. Details: Lakeside UMC, (870) 534-6241, or St. Luke UMC, (870) 535-2291.

Thursday, July 28

VA sets Virtual Claims Clinic

The Little Rock VA Regional Office will hold a virtual claims clinic for Arkansas Veterans from 4-6 p.m. July 28. To reserve a timeslot, veterans should call (501) 370-3829 before 4 p.m. July 27, according to a news release. During the claims clinic, veterans may speak one-on-one to staff of the Little Rock VA Regional Office regarding their claims for VA benefits. The staff is is available to answer questions about existing VA benefits claims and how to file a new one. These clinics are held monthly. The Little Rock VA Regional Office is open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday. The offices provide financial and other forms of assistance to veterans and their dependents.

GOP committee to meet

The Jefferson County Republican Committee will hold its regular monthly committee meeting at 6 p.m. July 28 at Larry's Pizza 4901 Dollarway Road, at White Hall. There will be a special guest speaker, David L. Singer, chairman, said.

Through Thursday, July 28

Education co-op sets summer camp

Seventh-ninth graders are invited to participate in the STEAM on the River summer camp at the Arkansas River Education Service Cooperative (ARESC), 912 W. Sixth Ave., from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. July 18-21 and July 25-28. The deadline to enroll in ths free event is July 11. STEAM on the River was developed for students interested in science, engineering, art, and innovation, according to a news release. Students will utilize drones, robots, sensors and other technology to conduct experiences in the field. They will use their collected data to solve real world problems and design presentations to communicate their findings to various audiences. Details: Bill Shelly, camp director, (870) 730-2933; shellyb@aresc.k12.ar.us; or ARESC (870) 534-6129 or https://www.aresc.k12.ar.us/aegis.

Through Friday, July 29

Agency hosts fan drive

Area Agency on Aging of Southeast Arkansas is holding its annual "Beat The Heat Fan Drive" for Jefferson County now through July 29. The purpose of the drive is to raise money to purchase fans or air conditioners for elderly or disabled people, according to a news release. People who would like to make donations or purchase fans should call Carolyn Ferguson or Pauline Jones at Area Agency, (870) 543-6300 or 1-800-264-3260.

Saturday, July 30

School supply giveaway set

School supplies will be given away at 10 a.m. July 30 in a drive-thru setting at Shekinah Glory Global Ministries, 1800 W. 73rd Ave. There will be free supplies, food, and backpacks for pre-K through 12th grade while supplies last. Children must be present, according to a news release. Details: (870) 540-9315.

Beginning Monday, Aug. 1

Maze concert tickets available

The Pine Bluff Convention Center box office will be open starting Aug. 1, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., to buy tickets in person to the Maze Featuring Frankie Beverly concert. The concert will be held at 8 p.m. Aug. 13 at the convention center. The doors open at 6:30 p.m., according to a news release. Tickets start at $50, plus applicable taxes. Secured parking is $20. Tickets can also be purchased at www.iTickets.com. Details: Pine Bluff Convention Center, pinebluffconventioncenter.com or (870) 536-7600.

Tuesday, Aug. 2

Gang Reduction Initiative sets youth event

The Gang Reduction Initiative of Pine Bluff (GRIP) will host a youth violence community forum from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Aug. 2 at the Pine Bluff Convention Center. The community is invited attend. Guest presenters will be youth violence experts John Tuell, executive director, and Michelle Darling, a senior program director and senior consultant, both from the Robert F. Kennedy National Resource Center for Juvenile Justice at the Robert F. Kennedy Children's Action Corps; and Robert Bermingham, an independent consultant focusing on juvenile justice, according to a news release. GRIP was organized in October. Members of the GRIP committee will also attend. The GRIP chair is Jefferson County Sheriff Lafayette Woods Jr.

Beginning Tuesday, Aug. 2

Early voting set for Watson Chapel election

Early voting will be available from 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Aug. 2-8 at the Jefferson County Courthouse on Watson Chapel School District's special election. Election day is Aug. 9 and patrons will be asked to vote on a proposed milage (tax) increase. Watson Chapel voters will be asked to accept or reject a district millage rate increase of 5.7, which would make the total millage 39.8. The estimated proceeds from the increase, projected at $8,651,632, would cover Watson Chapel's contribution of a cost-share agreement with the Arkansas Department of Education to construct a new high school at the present junior high location. The state department has agreed to contribute $14,564,877, or nearly 79% of the estimated project cost. Voters will vote at polling sites from 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Aug. 9.

Thursday, Aug. 4

ASC to open Casiano exhibit

A new exhibition filled with unique portraits by Batesville-based artist Eliseo Casiano will open Aug. 4 at the Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas (ASC.) ASC will host a free, drop-in reception from 5-7 p.m. that day to celebrate the opening of Color, Faces, People. The show will be on view in the William H. Kennedy Jr. Gallery through through Oct. 22. Details: asc701.org or eliseocasiano.com.

Rice board to meet at Stuttgart

The Arkansas Rice Research and Promotion Board will meet at 11:30 a.m. Aug. 4 at the Rice Research and Extension Center at Stuttgart. The session begins with lunch followed by the meeting at noon, according to a news release from Arkansas Farm Bureau. The agenda is available at https://files.constantcontact.com/eb686823501/eab9ed49-abb0-46d4-9a27-7db5d9334ddf.pdf?rdr=true.

Through Friday, Aug. 5

TOPPS holds summer camp

TOPPS (Targeting Our People's Priorities with Service), a non-profit at Pine Bluff, will conduct summer camp 22 for children ages 7-15 years, according to a news release. Camps will be held through Aug. 5, from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Breakfast and lunch will be provided. Slots are available on a first come, first served basis. Activities will include: academics, acting, music, sports, kickball, STEM (science, technology, engineer, and math), financial literacy, art -- craft/sewing, cooking, physical fitness, dance, karate, golf, swimming, skating, bowling, archery, board games, field trips, 3D printing, movies, fishing, robotics, and entrepreneur training. Details: TOPPS office, (870) 850-6011 between 10 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

Beginning Friday, Aug. 5

UAPB alumni plan virtual conference

The UAPB/AM&N National Alumni Association announced that the National Alumni Virtual Summer Conference will be held Aug. 5-6 beginning at 9 a.m. The Greater Kansas City Alumni Chapter will serve as the host, according to a news release. Everyone registered by June 30 will be entered in a prize drawing. The registration fee is $25. To register, visit uapbalumni.org. For details, send an email to uapbkc@gmail.com or visit https://uapbalumni.org/.

Saturday, Aug. 6

Wabbaseka native plans wellness fair

Author Jason Irby and Friends will host the "Resources and Wellness" Fair: Help Hope, Healing from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 6 at the History Pavilion at the Little Rock River Market. The event is free and open to the public, according to Stuff in The Bluff.com. People are continually reaching out for help and assistance in so many areas, according to Irby, a Wabbaseka native. This fair is designated to direct leadership organizations and individuals to others who can share needed information and resources with those in their communities, neighborhoods, and congregations. Details: www.jasonirby.wordpress.com or jasonirbyinnovationfoundation@gmail.com.

Beginning Saturday, Aug. 6

Blues concerts on tap for downtown

The Port City Blues Society will host "Blues By Budweiser," live blues concerts on the first Saturday of each month through February 2023 at RJ's Sports Grill & Bar, 128 S. Main St. The doors open at 7 p.m. and music begins at 8 p.m. Port City Blues Society members are admitted for free. There's a $5 cover charge for nonmembers, according to a news release. Performers include Aug. 6 -- La La Craig & Element 88; Sept. 3 -- Chad Marshall Band; Oct. 1 -- Deak Harp Duo; Nov. 5 -- Kent Burnside; Dec. 3 -- Charlotte Taylor and Gypsy Rain; Jan. 7, 2023 -- Sean Bad Apple; and Feb. 4, 2023 -- Arkaholics. Details: portcitybluessociety.com or facebook.com/PCBluesSociety.

Through Saturday, Aug. 6

Camp set for special needs children

CP Foundation & Consulting Group will conduct the H.E.R.O.E.S Club Night & Weekend Camp for special needs children ages 5-12 who are looking for something fun and structured to do. The camp will be held at the Pine Bluff Community Center, 1000 S. Ash St. "Fifteen free scholarships are available," said Carolyn Pridgeon, founder and executive director of CP Foundation & Consulting Group, camp sponsor. Session A will be held June 6 through July 2. Session B will take place July 10 through Aug. 6. Sessions are available Monday through Friday from 5:30-8:30 p.m. or Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Children with a behavioral plan or educational deficiency are welcomed, according to a news release on Stuff in The Bluff.com. The registration membership fee is $50. The fee is $50 per week for Monday through Friday sessions and $25 per week for Saturday sessions. To register or for details, email heroesclubpb@gmail.com or call (725) 236-9003.

Sunday, Aug. 7

Mount Nebo honors pastor

Mount Nebo Missionary Baptist, 3201 W. Second Ave., will celebrate the 41st anniversary of the pastor, Larry C. Battles, at 11 a.m. Aug. 7. J. Dawson Williams, associate minister at Clayton Chapel Baptist Church of Sherwood, will be the special guest preacher, according to a news release.

Tuesday, Aug. 9

Watson Chapel holds special election

Watson Chapel School District will hold special election Aug. 9 on a tax increase with proceeds used toward building a new high school. Voters will be asked to accept or reject a district millage rate increase of 5.7, which would make the total millage 39.8. The estimated proceeds from the increase, projected at $8,651,632, would cover Watson Chapel's contribution of a cost-share agreement with the Arkansas Department of Education to construct a new high school at the present junior high location. The state department has agreed to contribute $14,564,877, or nearly 79% of the estimated project cost. According to the Jefferson County Election Commission, eight polls covering 37 precincts will be open Aug. 9 from 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.: South Pinewood Baptist Church: 51, 53, 56, 57, 59; Sulphur Springs United Methodist Church: 54, 55, 58, 66, 67; Gospel Temple Missionary Baptist Church: 61, 62, 64, 414, 415, 416; Highland Baptist Church: 306, 307, 308, 309, 310, 450; St. Peter's Rock Missionary Baptist Church: 311, 312, 316, 451, 452; Good Faith Carr United Methodist Church: 314, 322, 324, 325, 326, 327; First Missionary Baptist Church: 315, 317, 323; New Town Missionary Baptist Church: 417.

Through Friday, Aug. 12

Delta Dental grants available

The Delta Dental of Arkansas Foundation is accepting grant applications from Arkansas nonprofits, according to a news release. Through Aug. 12, eligible organizations may apply for funding for new or existing programs that provide oral health education, dental treatment or preventive oral care. Grant guidelines and the online application may be accessed at https://www.deltadentalar.com/giving-back/delta-dental-of-arkansas-foundation/funding-opportunities/2023-community-grants#grantoverview.

DRA seeks leaders for academy

Delta Regional Authority (DRA) opened the application period for the 2023 Delta Leadership Institute (DLI) Executive Academy. The deadline is Aug. 12. DLI is a nine-month executive leadership program that brings together public, private, and nonprofit sector leaders from the Mississippi River Delta and Alabama Black Belt regions. Chosen through a competitive application process, the class will include approximately 30 participants from the eight-state DRA region, including Arkansas, according to a news release. For details or to apply, visit dra.gov/leadership.

Saturday, Aug. 13

Maze Featuring Frankie Beverly performs

The R&B group Maze Featuring Frankie Beverly will perform at 8 p.m. Aug. 13 at the Pine Bluff Convention Center, according to a news release. The group has earned 24 R&B Top 40 singles, including "While I'm Alone," "Golden Time Of Day," "Southern Girl," "Runnin' Away," "Before I Let Go," "Back In Stride," "Too Many Games," "Can't Get Over You" and "Silky Soul," according to the release. Tickets start at $50, plus applicable taxes. Secured parking will be available for $20. Tickets can be purchased at www.iTickets.com. The convention center box office will be open starting Aug. 1, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., for those wanting to purchase tickets in person. Details: Pine Bluff Convention Center, pinebluffconventioncenter.com or (870) 536-7600.

Through Monday, Aug. 15

Pine Bluff area grants available

The Pine Bluff Area Community Foundation (PBACF) will accept grant applications through Aug. 15. Nonprofits in Pine Bluff and Jefferson County may apply online for Giving Tree grants through PBACF. The Giving Tree Grant program is the foundation's signature grant cycle supporting a broad range of projects to meet immediate local needs, according to a news release. Organizations can apply at https://www.arcf.org/apply-for-giving-tree-grants/ For organizations providing services aimed at educating, assessing and screening members of their organization or the larger community regarding health issues, Jefferson Regional Medical Center has created the JRMC Community Health Endowment. Projects with a special emphasis on early literacy are eligible for Early Literacy grants. Details: https://www.arcf.org/apply/nonprofits/ or call the Pine Bluff Area Community Foundation, at (870) 850-7934.

Tuesday, Aug. 23

Manufacturing council sets job fair

The Jefferson County Manufacturing Council (JCMC) will host Manufacturing Made Easy Career Fair from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 23 at the White Hall Community Center, 9301 Dollarway Road. The event will target industrial job seekers throughout the county and surrounding areas. The event is free to people seeking jobs. A $500 fee is for manufacturers that want to have a spot/table at the fair, but are not members of the JCMC. Registration is free to JCMC members. The registration deadline is Aug. 12. To register and/or join the manufacturing council, email Felicia@jeffersoncountyalliance.com or call (870) 535-0110, according to the Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce.