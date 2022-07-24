Club news: Genealogists, Hill Hikers, Friends of BPL

Benton County Dems

The Benton County Dems will meet at noon July 25 at Golden Corral, 2605 W. Pleasant Crossing Drive in Rogers. Social time and lunch begin at 11 a.m. There is also an option to attend via Zoom.

This month's featured speaker is Lauren Mallett-Hays, Democratic candidate for U.S. House, Arkansas District 3. Mallett-Hays is challenging Republican incumbent U.S. Rep. Steve Womack this November.

Information: bcdems.org.

SUV

The McPherson Camp, Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War, will meet at 7 p.m. July 26 at Whole Hog Cafe, 1400 S.E. Walton Blvd. in Bentonville. Members will gather at 6 p.m. for dinner. The SUV is a patriotic, fraternal organization of descendants of members of the United States Army, Navy, Marine Corps or served as government officials from 1861-65.

Information: (479) 381-6883.

Genealogists

The Northwest Arkansas Genealogical Society will meet at 6 p.m. July 25 at the Bentonville Public Library at 405 S. Main St. The speaker will be Mike Freels, NAGS officer, talking about cemeteries. He has been active in the Washington County Cemetery Preservation Group for many years as well as other cemetery and genealogy groups. The public is welcome.

Hill Hikers

The Ozark Hill Hikers, affiliated with the American Volkssport Association, invite all interested walkers for a walk July 27 in Bentonville. Registration is from 8:30-9 a.m. at the Casey's Convenience Store at 100 S.E. "J" St. There is a fee of $3 for credit and $2 for noncredit.

The walk will start and end at Park Springs Park, where participants will choose either a 5K or 10K walk.

Membership dues to the Ozark Hill Hikers are $12 a year prorated $1 for each month remaining in the calendar year.

Information: Email bvvohh@gmail.com or call (479) 381-9366.

Computer Club

The Bella Vista Computer Club meets at 7 p.m. on the second Monday of each month in Room 1001 in the lower level of the Highlands Crossing Center, 1801 Forest Hills Blvd. in Bella Vista.

The next scheduled class for July is from 4 to 6 p.m. July 27: Computer Security for Regular People, Part 2 (Justin Sell.)

The next Help Clinic will be held from 9 a.m.-noon Aug. 6.

New members and visitors are welcome to the general meetings. The yearly BVCC membership is $25 for the first member in a household and $10 for each additional household member.

Information: BVComputerClub.org.

Altrusa

Members of Altrusa bring smiles to all meetings sharing time and talents in a fun and friendly atmosphere. A welcoming atmosphere makes sure you are included in club responsibilities and decisions, everybody is clear about what the club is doing, and provides enough flexibility so that you can give your time in a way that works for you.

Members of Altrusa are always looking for partners to help us improve our communities. Meetings are held the first and third Tuesdays of the month.

Information: Gay Kiker at (979) 244-6554, riverman77414@yahoo.com or Connie Brown at (501) 960-8661, cbrown0719@aol.com.

Library Friends

The Bentonville Friends of the Library is hosting a children's book sale July 28-30 inside the Bentonville Public Library, 405 S. Main St., featuring more than 40,000 books for babies through young adults. Each child in attendance can pick one free book of their choice. Most hardback books will be $1, and most paperback books will be 50 cents. Educators only can shop Educator Appreciation Day from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. July 28 and receive a 25% educator appreciation discount (includes home school educators).

Friends of the Library members are invited to shop before the public sale from 4 to 7 p.m. July 28. Annual memberships are available to purchase at the door. Students (18 and under) are $3, individuals are $10, and family memberships are $25. Annual memberships include a free paperback book each month at the Read It Again bookstore in the library.

The public sale will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on July 29 and 30.

Information: (501) 960-8661 or email fobentonvillelibrary@gmail.com.

Gardeners

The Benton County Master Gardeners will meet at 6 p.m. Aug. 2 at the Bentonville Church of Christ, 816 N.W. Eighth St. in Bentonville. The meeting will feature the Benton County Fair Committee. The topic is Master Gardeners' contribution to the County Fair. Meetings are open to the public.

Master Gardeners are volunteers who are trained in horticulture and share their training by participating in community projects.

Information: home.bentoncountygardening.org.

Civil War

The Bella Vista Civil War Round Table will meet at 7 p.m. Aug. 4 at Cooper Chapel. The guest speaker will be Dr. Curt Fields, a nationally recognized presenter on Gen. U.S. Grant. An honor guard will welcome the general as he arrives at the chapel.

Information: email dkp55@gmail.com.