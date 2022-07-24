Colorful gallery





The Thea Foundation was awash with color during the reception for the Arkansas Pastel Society's annual Thea Foundation show during the 3rd Friday Argenta Art Walk in North Little Rock on July 15.

There were 68 works by 24 artists displayed on the walls, and artists like Anne Parat, Debbie Strobel and Glenda McCune created pastel pieces while art aficionados strolled through the gallery.

The Arkansas Pastel Society's nonjuried show will be on exhibit at the Thea Foundation through Monday.

Every school year, the Thea Foundation helps teachers across Arkansas get the supplies they need to keep the arts alive in their classrooms, awards scholarships to high school seniors and implements arts programming at local schools, according to its website.

-- Story and photos by Kimberly Dishongh



