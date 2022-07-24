Washington news in brief

Cotton is honored

as Beer Champion

WASHINGTON -- U.S. Sen. Tom Cotton was named a 2022 Beer Champion by the Beer Institute, a trade association for the brewing industry in the U.S.

"From our rice farmers to brewers, truck drivers and restaurant owners, many livelihoods across our state depend on the beer industry," the Arkansas Republican said in a statement, adding that he was grateful for the award.

The organization said Cotton, of Little Rock, supports policies aimed at giving "clarity to the aluminum pricing process."

The institute noted Cotton's backing of the Aluminum Pricing Examination Act. The organization, in a news release, said the legislation would "allow for more oversight into the aluminum market."

"Sen. Cotton has worked hard to fight against the aluminum pricing process, unfair federal excise tax and other issues that are threatening our industry," said Gavin Hattersley, chairman of the Beer Institute, in a written statement.

U.S. Sens. Tammy Baldwin, D-Wis., John Hoeven, R-N.D., and Bob Menendez, D-N.J., were among the other 2022 Beer Champions named by the institute.

House backs bill

on park foundation

Arkansas' all-Republican House delegation voted last week for a bill that would reauthorize appropriations for the National Park Foundation.

The legislation, which was sponsored by U.S. Rep. Bruce Westerman of Hot Springs, sailed through the House in a 397-22 vote.

The organization is the National Park Service's charitable partner and concentrates on raising private money in support of national parks, according to the foundation's website.

The legislation increases the organization's authorization to $15 million on an annual basis through fiscal 2030.

"That's a great program because it provides matching funds. So it allows private industry and individuals to donate to [the] National Park Foundation," Westerman said.

Boozman receives

Golden Plow award

U.S. Sen. John Boozman on Friday was presented with the top honor that the American Farm Bureau gives to sitting congressional lawmakers.

In a written statement, Boozman, the top Republican on the Senate Committee on Agriculture, Nutrition and Forestry, received the Golden Plow award and said he will always rely on input from the Farm Bureau when it comes to Washington, D.C., policy choices.

The senator received the award in Rogers.

"We have stood side by side on numerous battles over the years and I can tell you those outcomes would have been much different had the Farm Bureau not been there," said Boozman of Rogers in the statement.

American Farm Bureau President Zippy Duvall, in a written statement, hailed Boozman as supportive of farm families and said the senator "knows the key to good policy is consensus."

"He's willing to work with lawmakers on both sides of the aisle to meet the needs of farmers and ranchers while ensuring America's families continue to enjoy a stable food supply," Duvall said in the statement.