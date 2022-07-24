Covid hospitalizations in Arkansas fall Saturday for third day in a row

The state's covid-19 hospitalizations fell by double digits for the third day in a row Saturday, according to numbers released by the Arkansas Department of Health.

The number of people hospitalized due to the virus Saturday was 387, a decrease of 11 since Friday. The number also decreased by 15 since last Saturday, when there were 402 people hospitalized with covid-19 in the state.

Arkansas also reported 970 new cases of covid-19 Saturday, bringing the total recorded number of cases in the state since March 2020 to 894,975. The number of new cases decreased by 202 since last Saturday.

The rolling seven-day average for new daily cases Saturday was 1,284, a decrease by 29 since Friday's average. The state reported 8,988 total cases last week.

The number of active cases increased by 39 Saturday for a total of 16,791 active cases statewide. The number of active cases increased by 308 since last Saturday.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 866,281 recovered cases of covid-19 in the state.

There were 68 patients in intensive care with covid-19 Saturday, up by three from Friday's report and down by one from last Saturday. The number of patients on ventilators was 18, a decrease of three since Friday. The number increased by two since last Saturday.

Since March 2020, there have been 11,673 covid-19 deaths. The death count increased by seven on Saturday and went up by 44 over the past week.

There were 1,648,408 people in the state who had been fully vaccinated as of Saturday. The number of fully vaccinated people increased by 2,747 since the previous week. The state had administered booster shots to 791,428 people with an additional 11,969 reported since last Saturday.