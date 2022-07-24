Didn’t have what lawyer sought, JPs say

One by one, each justice of the peace in attendance took the stand Friday, beginning with Glenda Daniels, who said she did receive a Freedom of Information Act request but didn’t have the requested documents.

Daniels, the other JPs and County Judge Gerald Robinson are being sued by Kimberly Dale, a Paragould attorney, because she claims her FOIA requests for county budget and financial information have gone largely unfulfilled. Dale is representing Sheriff Lafayette Woods Jr. in a lawsuit he brought against the Quorum Court and Robinson over cuts those officials implemented regarding Woods’ budget.

Special Judge Bentley E. Story was named to hear the case.

Daniels said she shreds her documents after each Quorum Court meeting. Other justices of the peace gave similar explanations to questions posed by Dale’s attorney, Timothy Cullen of Little Rock, saying they didn’t have what Dale was asking for.

Justice of the Peace Patricia Royal, who was county clerk from 2009-2016, said she did not have any documents and did not respond to the request because the letter said “if” she had the items. Royal said the county clerk is the secretary of the county and would possess the requested documents.

JP Alfred Carroll said he did receive the request from Dale and does have some past minutes from the meetings but added that he is unsure if they are what Dale wanted. Carroll said when he talked to Robinson about the matter, the judge told him “not to worry about it.” Carroll said he does receive county business through email and didn’t intentionally fail to provide the information to Dale, but said the budget process was different than in years past, and the Quorum Court was excluded from the budget process and was only made aware of the budget when it was time to approve it.

JP Jimmy Fisher Sr. said he got the request but did not have the items Dale needed. He said he is not savvy with emails, but he did respond, holding up his cellphone to prove it to Cullen.

Cullen read the email aloud and said it was dated Dec. 21, 2021, but Fisher stated that he did not have the requested items.

Fisher said he does not take notes, he does not discuss county business with other justices of the peace, and said people like to “set you up these days.” JP Danny Holcomb said he received Dale’s request and responded with a handwritten letter that he put in the mail in December. He said in the letter he explained how he had none of the requested items in his possession but that she could get them from the county clerk. He said when he received the email from Dale in February, he responded to her, letting her know he had responded to her original request. Holcomb said he also shreds his paperwork but still has his emails.

Robinson was the last to take the stand. He said he responded to Dale on Dec. 20, 2021, and let her know the records requested could be found in the office of the county clerk, the official keeper of records. He said he also told her the information could be found on the county’s website.

During his testimony, Robinson said, as county judge, he had the website built with all of the public meetings available on You-Tube and Facebook. Also in his reply to Dale, he said he told her if she had any questions or concerns to contact his office, but he said he never heard back from her.

Robinson said that after being an elected official for 16 years, he knows the repercussions of not following a FOIA request and would never tell a justice of the peace to ignore such a request.

Cullen pointed out that because the judge’s office is the creator of the budget and agenda, Robinson would have access to the documents requested.

Robinson said he has done everything to comply and that he and the justices of the peace rely on the county attorney.

After hearing more than three hours of testimony, Judge Story said he would allow the plaintiff to respond in writing by the first week of August and then allow the defense to respond afterward.