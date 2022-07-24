Dr. Allison Marie Schneider- Christian Cohl Gonzalez





Dr. Allison Marie Schneider and Christian Cohl Gonzalez exchanged marriage vows at 6 p.m. Saturday, July 16, in St. Edward Catholic Church. Officiating was the Rev. Patrick Friend with Catholic High School for Boys.

Lori and Thomas Schneider of Maumelle are the parents of the bride. She is the granddaughter of Jeanne and Dalton Toups and the late Bob Patterson, all of Shreveport, and the late Barbara and George Schneider of Ruston, La.

Parents of the groom are Lisa Cabeldue and Alex Gonzalez of Springdale. His grandparents are Belva Jean and Billy Hugh Plumlee of Springdale, Carmen Bartley of Vancouver, British Columbia, and Jaime Gonzalez of Miami.

Ceremony music was by organist Phillip Quick and soloist Gary Jackson.

The bride walked down the aisle with her father and wore a white trumpet-style strapless gown with a sweetheart neckline. The back center seam alternated covered buttons and beaded flowers down the train. Her cathedral-length veil was framed with embroidered lace and she carried a bouquet of white and blush roses, white hydrangeas and white ranunculus.

Sara Glazer of Nashville, Tenn., sister of the bride, served as matron of honor. Amy Womack of Little Rock was maid of honor. Bridesmaids were Joanna Fureigh, Dr. Courtney Wright and Dr. Courtney Hunter, all of Little Rock; Madison Derden of Memphis; Meagan Foster of Fayetteville; and Lauren Harps of New York. They wore dusty-rose colored gowns and carried a smaller version of the bridal bouquet.

Also, assisting the bride were Laura Beth Smith and Dr. Celeste Gibson, both of Little Rock, and Adrienne Wallace of Pea Ridge.

Best man was Dr. Mark Hall of Wichita, Kan. Groomsmen were Keith Emis and Jack Hopkins, both of Little Rock; Evan Gonzalez and Isaac Herrera, both of Springdale; Trent Minner of Conway; Charlie Spakes of Bentonville; and Wesley Wages of Houston. Guests were seated by Brian Bowen and Taylor Riddle, both of Little Rock, and Brad Nye of Benton. Ring bearer was Levi Thomas Glazer of Nashville, nephew of the bride.

A reception was held at Next Level Events. Tables alternated tall gold vases and low arrangements filled with white and blush roses, hydrangeas and candles. Music was by Al Paris and the Heartbreakers of Memphis.

The bride graduated with honors from the University of Arkansas with a bachelor's degree in biochemistry. She has a medical degree from the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences and is an OB/GYN resident at St. Louis University St. Mary's hospital.

The groom has a bachelor's degree in political science also from UA and is employed in government relations.

The couple will reside in St. Louis after a wedding trip to Cancun, Mexico.



