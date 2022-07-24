EDITORIAL: Winter is coming

The Nord Stream twin pipelines that deliver Russian natural gas under the Baltic Sea to Europe via Germany were closed recently "for maintenance." While it was reopened late last week, EU leaders are nervous that Vladimir Putin might close it again in retaliation for sanctions.

In the popular HBO show "Game of Thrones," the seasons followed an unpredictable arc. Winters could last for years. In the GOT universe, preparation for the next winter was essential. And right now, it looks like some European countries won't be prepared once winter comes.

The Wall Street Journal reports that if the Nord Stream pipelines remain shut, Europe could fall short of its underground storage target of 80 percent by November. Especially vulnerable are those eastern European countries that get most of their supply from Russia. Overall, about 40 percent of Europe's natural gas comes from the vast gas fields of Siberia.

Annual scheduled maintenance takes place each summer, but this year the checkup followed a June reduction in flow to 40 percent. That reduction was blamed on the absence of a turbine being held in Canada due to export restrictions. The Canadians made an exception and were set to send the turbine to Germany, which would deliver it to the Russians.

Gamesmanship, indeed.

Given the current geopolitical environment in Europe, prominent politicians including German Energy Minister Robert Habeck and French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire are warning citizens that, well, winter is coming. Prepare for gas shortages, they say.

Gas prices have been surging, and some regions have begun rationing hot water and restricting energy usage for street lighting, The Journal reports. If the pipelines are not reopened soon, Mr. Habeck said German households should plan to cut energy consumption by a fifth for the country to get through fall and winter without shutting down factories.

Meanwhile, like Arkansans after an ice storm, Germans are making runs on wood-burning stoves and electric and oil-powered heating systems, according to reports.

The Night King of GOT infamy lived in the eternal cold beyond The Wall and represented a perpetual threat to civilization. As winter draws closer, Vladimir Vladimirovich seems to be taking on a distinct likeness to the character.