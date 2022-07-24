Hypocrisy powers our Legislature

I met Gennie in 2019 when John Whiteside, commander-in-chief of my ill-fated but pulchritudinous campaign, introduced me to her at his office. There was a little gathering of people a lot cooler than me--Rep. Nicole Clowney, Rep. LeAnne Burch, Gerard the video genius, and Gennie.

They were all working on important things. I was new to this world of knowing or caring much about Arkansas politics. But I remember something John told me later when I asked him about confiding in Gennie. He said, "She's high up on the trust tree."

That was back in my more naive and stupid days of running as a Democrat in a Trump-infested district and thinking I could win. I wanted to talk about public education and other local, rural issues, but all anyone cared about was abortion and guns, thanks at least in part to the national Democratic Party forgetting Arkansas exists and that our state party does not consist of Bernie Sanders, AOC, or Nancy Pelosi. Although you'd never know it by the disparaging flyers sent out by my opponent's party, which lumped me in with them.

Fast-forward to a few months after the 2020 election, in which I was slaughtered and subsequently on the edge of the abyss. The therapist who saved me gave me the assignment of asking around about ways I might stay involved; seeking an outlet for the passion I'd intended to unleash on the Legislature. And in what feels to me like a God thing now, I thought of Gennie.

Gennie Diaz is the founding director for an organization called For AR People that aims to connect the dots about what happens in the Legislature for the voters back home. We hit it off that day John introduced us, but I didn't really know her. I asked him for her contact information. She agreed to meet me for coffee.

Long story short, Gennie encouraged me to take the fire in my belly and use it to warm the world. She understood my deep longing to see the people of Arkansas come back together and work on solving real problems that affect our everyday lives instead of letting national politics divide us.

She was the person who inspired me to build Arkansas Strong, and through it, as well as through this column, and as always in my classroom, I have healed by telling my stories and listening to the stories of Arkansans, taking them into my heart like diamonds placed one by one into a velvet bag.

And we, the readers and writers and teachers and learners, are coming together like a family around a table, making--being--Arkansas Strong.

Those paragraphs you just read were the beginning of a column I started writing early in the week. I intended it to be a positive piece, one for which I put aside my angst, sadness, rage, and anxiety about the state of the world and just breathed, focused completely on the good people doing good work who bring me so much joy. I wanted to share that joy and speak hope into the lives of readers because I know you need it just as much as I do.

But unfortunately, on Thursday I was jolted again by the ugliness of our political process. The choreographed corruption. The performative nature of a beast that puts power and party first, principle and people--who should be our first and only priorities--last. I am speaking, of course, about the Arkansas Legislative Council meeting.

It was a kind of deja vu. The last time I was at the Capitol I drove in early to speak to a House Education committee that, with the exception of a few members, ignored what I said and shooed me out as quickly as possible so they could get on to berating Springdale superintendent Dr. Jared Cleveland, who was also there to speak on behalf of public schools and against vouchers.

On that day I got up at 5 a.m., put on a red dress, left my house at 6 a.m., and drove two hours to meet with other educators from around the state wearing "Red for Ed." We sat in as a group watching the ALC debate our fate. The experience was basically a repeat of the insulting behavior I endured at the committee meeting, except on a larger scale.

The legislators had a long, convoluted conversation. At one point Sen. Keith Ingram observed, "it sure seems like we are working hard not to face up to raising teacher salaries." Another of my favorite quotes of the day came from Sen. Jim Hendren, who summed up the situation.

He said--and I may not get every word exactly right up until the end, which is when he uttered the phrase I wrote down because it has to be one of the best in legislative history--"So just to be clear, you are proposing we now take away federal covid relief money we previously approved for every school district, and take power out of locally elected school board members' hands, so the government can dictate what they do with it? And then if the districts don't use it how we say, because they can't, because they already spent it on covid-related projects we already approved, the superintendents have to come here before us and ask Mother, may I?"

Mother, may I. Yes. Those words were uttered in a question from one state senator to another in the Arkansas Legislative Council, regarding how school superintendents should address the people elected to serve us when trying to explain how our school districts already spent their covid relief money on things of urgent need approved by the local school board. Things like computers with hotspots for kids with no Wi-Fi, extra classroom space, ventilation systems, and additional personnel and PPE so children could be safer. How I wish I was making this up.

I ran to my car after it was over, Spanx cutting off my circulation and red heels pinching my toes. I cranked up the air and watched my hands till they stopped shaking, choking back tears and hiding out in my white Buick cocoon till inner stillness returned. Finally, I could drive away from the Capitol.

I wanted to end this column by talking about the petition Gennie created that gathered 15,000 signatures for teacher raises and became a movement. I wanted to say how thousands of teachers and our supporters have banded together and made phone calls, sent emails, and let our elected officials know how we feel. I wanted to report that lawmakers listened, humbled themselves, and did right. That the will of the people prevailed.

That did not happen. Instead, legislators swung a sledgehammer to try to crush us. They punished our districts for rising up and daring to demand fair pay, making Arkansas commesurate with the rest of the region instead of dead last.

They used our superintendents and school boards as scapegoats, portraying the situation as if our own local leaders deprived us of money the benevolent government would now force them to pay. They think a bonus stolen from our own districts will placate teachers and put down our movement.

They think we can be bought with this token one-time money that costs them nothing, that doesn't touch the precious $1.6 billion surplus of our tax money they intend to distribute to the wealthiest Arkansans, which would of course exclude teachers.

They are wrong.

The hypocrisy is strong in the Legislature, but Arkansas is stronger. Thursday was a missed opportunity for lawmakers to be peacemakers by joining us at the family table. It hurts.

But here's hope: That hurt is already transforming itself into fuel. We will not stop. The movement of the people, by the people, and for the people bows to no party and no politician. We have not yet begun to fight.

Gwen Ford Faulkenberry is an English teacher and editorial director of the non-partisan group Arkansas Strong. (http://arstrong.org) Email her at gfaulkenberry@hotmail.com.